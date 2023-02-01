Hands-On Samsung's New Galaxy Book3 Laptops With OLED Beauty
With today's Samsung Unpacked 2023 event, the company announces its Galaxy Book3 series of laptops in addition to the Galaxy S23 family of smartphones. The latest flagship PC lineup includes the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and a 14" and 16" Book3 Pro. Samsung touts its newcomers to the mobile device space as "the ultimate PCs for Samsung Galaxy users looking for seamless multi-device connectivity and peak computing power."
Samsung is embracing the idea that people today are looking for more ways to integrate the devices they own. With that concept in mind, the Galaxy Book3 series offers a connected experience that is both intuitive and familiar. Of course, this means more ways to use a Galaxy smartphone, or other Android phones, in unison with a Galaxy Book3 laptop.
The Link to Windows/Microsoft Phone Link software, which includes all new on-the-go productivity features, enables users to have seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across the OS. The feature allows for options like continuing a web session started on a smartphone to a PC. For example, if someone begins looking up new car prices on a new Samsung S23 smartphone, it can be carried over to a new Book3 Ultra to continue the search.
For those using multiple devices, the Samsung Multi Control feature lets users control a PC, Galaxy Tab, and now a Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 series' keyboard and trackpad. This gives the ability to copy, paste, or drag and drop between devices, while Second Screen turns the Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor. This innovative idea has content creators in mind, who find themselves capturing content on multiple devices and simplifying the entire production process.
When it comes to power, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is ready to take on any task at hand. The Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7/i9 processor, along with the new and powerful NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4050/4070 laptop GPU. The Ultra can be configured with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage This should make content creation and gaming on the Ultra incredibly satisfying.
The remaining 3 Galaxy Book3 versions all come with the option of a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Each come with options of 8GB/16GB/32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
All four devices have the same port layout, with two Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 1.4 ports on the left side of the device, and a microSD and headphone/mic port on the right side.
The Galaxy Book3 series Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display takes full advantage of all that raw power across the lineup. The screen touts a 3K (2880x1800) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500 certification. Also, depending on the viewing needs, the Galaxy Book3 Pro series come in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro 360 are only available as 16-inch models.
Right and Left side of Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360
Audio is more refined with the Galaxy Book3 series, with a new quad-speaker system that produces clear, high notes and a rich bass sound. Be heard clearly on those conference calls with studio quality dual microphones, enabled with AI Noise Canceling to block out background noise.
Business users will be happy to know that Samsung Knox will be on all Galaxy Book3 devices. This is Samsung's defense-grade security platform, which works in tandem with advanced, multi-level security features that meet Microsoft Secured-Core PC requirements. All four devices also come with a Fingerprint-on-Power Key for additional security.
To further the company's efforts to preserve the planet for generations to come, the light, sleek, and flat design of the Galaxy Book3 series was built from recycled plastics that utilize ocean-bound discarded fishing nets while eliminating all in-the-box plastics.
The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be offered in a 16-inch option in a Graphite color. The Galaxy Book Pro will be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch options, in a Graphite and Beige color option. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in a 16-inch with 5G connectivity option, also in Graphite or Beige colors.
All four Galaxy Book3 devices are available for pre-order starting today, with availability beginning on February 17, 2023.