This Samsung Galaxy S23 Drop Protection Feature Is Not Found On Any Other Smartphone
Corning announced that Samsung's next generation of smartphones, assumed to be the Galaxy S23 family, will be the first to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The glass company says the latest generation of Gorilla glass uses a new composition that delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces such as concrete, while keeping the scratch resistance of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Samsung is set to reveal its new lineup of smartphones at its upcoming Unpacked 2023 and the rumor mill has been churning leading up to the event. One of the leaks says that the S23 Ultra will be receiving a whopping 200MP rear camera. While other aspects of the S23 have been rumored as well, the fact the smartphones will have the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 comes direct from Corning itself.
David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager of Corning Glass, stated, "Today's consumers expect damage-resistant smartphone displays. For more than a decade, Gorilla Glass has met the needs of smartphone users, setting the standard for tough cover materials. We are proud to continue our long partnership with Samsung and have our latest innovations play a vital role in Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones."
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is said to resist shattering when a phone is dropped from waist height onto a concrete surface. Corning also claims that the glass will offer shatter resistance from a head-level height onto an asphalt surface.
"Our next generation of Galaxy flagship smartphones are the first devices to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering better durability and improved sustainability at the same time," remarked Stephanie Choi, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.
Corning puts its glass through rigorous testing during development. In order to imitate real-world drops, the company designed a testing vehicle using a drop tower onto "hard, rough surfaces" that use 80 and 180-grit sandpaper to simulate "sharp-contact damage." Victus 2 was able to survive drops up to 1 meter on surfaces replicating concrete, while competitive aluminosilicate glass solutions from competitors usually failed at heights of 0.5 meters or less.
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched in November of 2022 and has a focus on reducing environmental impact. It achieved an Environmental Claim Validation for containing an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content.