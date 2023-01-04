OnePlus 11 Arrives With Flagship Specs And A Killer Price, Is This The Android Phone To Beat?
The OnePlus 11 is finally official. It was unveiled over in China with the companion OnePlus Buds Pro 2. We've covered the numerous leaks of this much-anticipated device, but it's good to see it finalized in the flesh.
BBK-owned OnePlus has unwrapped the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 11. It looks like it will give the likes of the Samsung S23/S23+ and Google Pixel 7 a run for their money. The design is clean, carrying smooth curves on the edges with a flat display, while the prominent circular metal-encased camera package sits on the left rear of the back cover.
Many of the leaked specs have held true—from the Snapdragon CPU and the RAM/storage configurations (12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB), to the 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and return of the fan favorite Alert Slider (that went missing in the 10T). We now know that the 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate is of the Samsung LTPO 3.0 variety, which means it can vary the refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz.
Over in the rear, the OnePlus has a triple camera setup with Hasselblad branding and tuning, plus support for RAW captures. It's made up of a 50MP Sony IMX980 primary shooter, 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide, and 32MP Sony IMX709 portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. The ultrawide doubles as a macro shooter, down to 3.5cm away from the subject. OnePlus is also selling the point that the portrait sensor simulates the bokeh capabilities of Hasselblad XCD 30mm and 65mm lenses.
While the OnePlus 11 has been billed as a "flagship killer", we speculate that there's a Pro model in the works to fill some gaps we've noticed in the spec sheet. For example, on the Chinese product page at least, there's no wireless or Qi charging mentioned. It's also likely OnePlus could be holding out on a camera with higher optical zoom or even megapixel count.
The OnePlus 11 will go on sale on January 9 in China, and globally on February 7. In China, prices start at around $580 for the 12/256 model, up to $711 for the 16/512 variant. If the company can keep the prices roughly the same in NA, it's going to make the competition sweat a little.