CATEGORIES
home News

Halo Art Director Of 17 Years Abruptly Departs Xbox With A Concerning Farewell Message

by Alan VelascoFriday, October 10, 2025, 01:45 PM EDT
halo art director abruptly leaves hero
Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division is on shaky ground, as the company has increased prices for both its hardware and Game Pass subscription service while major vendors like Costco have quit carrying the consoles altogether. The vibes won't be improved by today's news that a veteran member of one of its key studios has abruptly departed and did so while sharing a vaguely ominous message.

Glenn Israel, Art Director for the Halo series for nearly two decades, announced his exit from Halo Studios on LinkedIn today. While losing someone with his experience will be a blow to the development team, it’s the rest of his post that’s concerning, because it points to serious trouble within one the company’s more important studios.

Israel says that "there is little more I can say for the moment, though I intend to share this particular story in its entirety when it is absolutely safe to do so next year." He also reminded fellow developers that "no illusion of security nor promise of wealth or fame or power is worth trading away your health, your dignity, your ethics or values — and no one can force you to.”

halo art director abruptly leaves body

It's not clear what Israel was talking about, but speculation abounds. Commenters in the thread on LinkedIn have remarked that they believe the issue comes down to the use of generative AI in game development, while others think that Israel was pushed out due to internal politics. Still others think it is a statement on the matter of crunch in game development.

Whatever the case, this is an incredibly dark message for Israel to post publicly, and will undoubtedly add to the perception that Microsoft doesn’t care about its Xbox division beyond whatever revenue it can extract from it. Moreover, this will almost assuredly affect the company’s ability to attract new developers to its studios as it continues down the path of making its games available on as many devices and platforms as possible.

Team Xbox is in a bad spot right now, and has its work cut out for it if it wants to get back in the good graces of the gaming community. It’s important for it to get back on track so that devices such as the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld and the next generation Xbox console can find success.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, halo, (nasdaq:msft)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment