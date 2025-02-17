When GTA 6 Will Release On PC According To Corsair





Corsair is under the impression that it knows when Rockstar Games will release a version of Grand Theft Auto VI , one of the most anticipated games of all time (if not THE most anticipated title ever), will land on PC. During an earnings call to discuss fourth quarter results, Corsair's Vice President of Finance, Ronald van Veen, suggested a time frame that is likely earlier than most had anticipated.





According to Veen, we're looking at a early 2026 release. If that ends up being case, it would represent a sped up release schedule compared to prior GTA launches.









Veen made the comment in response to a question asking if the company had seen any game releases that spurred purchases of peripherals or components, or if upcoming titles like GTA 6 would be a bigger driver of hardware sales.





"What we really haven't had for the last year or two is what we could call a Fortnite moment or PUBG moment. So people are typically playing older games[...]GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console, and then early '26 for PC," Veen said.









His comments come on the heels of Take-Two Interactive reiterating multiple times during its own earnings report that GTA 6 is on track to release this fall . During an earnings call of its own, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said 2025 is "shaping up to be one of the strongest ever" for the publisher, with GTA 6 being among several notable upcoming games.





In case you're wondering, the fall season this year officially begins on September 22 and runs through December 21. As a point of reference, Grand Theft Auto V released to consoles on September 17, 2013. A PC port didn't arrive until a year and a half later, on April 14, 2015.



