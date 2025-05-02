Domino's Throws A Cold Slice At Rockstar Games For Delaying GTA 6





Without a doubt, Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games of all time, despite Rockstar Games having (so far) only released a single trailer. A trailer that recently crossed 250 million views and 1 million comments, that is. Unfortunately, gamers will have to wait longer than expected to finally play the next major GTA installment—originally scheduled to release sometime this fall, Rockstar Games just announced a delay.





On the bright side, at least we now have an official release date and not just a seasonal time frame. In no uncertain terms, Rockstar Games says GTA VI is set to debut on May 26, 2026.





Sadly, that means instead of waiting around another 5-6 months as originally planned, the release is not a little over a year away. And that's undoubtedly just for the console version. Rockstar Games notoriously waits a minute or three before porting GTA games to PC, so we'll just have to wait and see how long it takes for GTA VI to shed its console exclusivity.









"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," Rockstar Games said in a statement.





"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," the developer added.









Reactions on social media have been mixed. Some thought the announcement was a hoax (a late April Fools' Day gag, likely because they misread the 2026 part of the date), some were understanding and appreciative that there's now a concrete release date, and others voiced their disappointment. The X post of the day, however, goes to Domino's Pizza UK, which quipped, "Call us if you need help delivering."





One group that might find reason to celebrate to the delay is the collective game development community outside of Take-Two Interactive's umbrella. For example, there was speculation that Gearbox pushed up the launch of Borderlands 4 so it wouldn't compete with GTA VI, though Gearbox CEO Randy Pritchard denied the claim.



