GTA 6 Trailer #2 And Launch Date: Take-Two CEO Details Timing Strategy

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 31, 2025, 02:46 PM EDT
The entire gaming world is waiting with bated breath for more information about Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans have been looking forward to the game’s second trailer, leading to some rather interesting ways of trying to deduce when Rockstar will finally make it available. Unfortunately for these devout fans, it seems as if they’ll likely be waiting for a while longer.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, was asked why the company was being so mum when it comes to GTA VI, when most other publishers share release plans years in advance. Strauss shared that he has “found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation."

It makes sense that Take-Two feels comfortable with this marketing approach, as Zelnick says it’s the most anticipated piece of entertainment he has witnessed in his long career. Without doing any real work, GTA VI is still getting plenty of attention thanks to analysts and fan discourse across a variety of aspects surrounding the game. It means that the company can save its best trailer for closer to launch, to generate maximum buzz and drive important preorder sales.

GTA VI is expected to hit sometime in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X. Unfortunately, PC gamers will have to wait even longer as it’s unlikely it will launch on the platform at the same time as consoles. The most likely timeframe for its release is Fall, as the company has a history of releasing games during this time of year. In the meantime, fans will have to be satisfied with continuing to read the tea leaves.
