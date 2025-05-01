CATEGORIES
Did GTA 6 Cause A Borderlands 4 Release Date Shift? Gearbox Responds

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 01, 2025, 03:20 PM EDT
The impending release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which could potentially make or break the gaming industry, is causing many publishers to shuffle upcoming games out of the way of Rockstar's upcoming magnum opus. 2K Games seemed to be attempting just that as it moved up the release date for Borderlands 4—notably, both 2K and Gearbox are owned by Take-Two, who also owns Rockstar Games—but Randy Pitchford, head of Borderlands series creator Gearbox, says this isn't the case.

In a post on social media platform X, Pitchford wrote "Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100% the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates. Our decision is literally 0% about any other product's actual or theoretical launch date." It's entirely possible that the game's development is going smoother than anticipated—but it definitely doesn't hurt to get out ahead of GTA VI.


To get gamers excited for Borderlands 4, Gearbox gave a deep dive into what makes the game tick. There's going to be a lot to like for fans who enjoy the series' signature art style and specific brand of humor, as both are back in full force. However, there are some new additions that look primed to keep things fresh for long-time players while potentially bringing in a new audience.

As usual, the new game brings along a fresh set of four Vault Hunters. We've been introduced to two: Vex the Siren, who makes use of supernatural powers, and Rafa the Exo-Soldier, who's capable of creating a variety of weapons. Borderlands 4 brings the first major revision to the movement options in the series, as regardless of which Vault Hunter players select, they'll be able to use new movement abilities to glide, dash, double jump, and point grapple during battle.

Digirunners in Borderlands 4. Image: Gearbox

Another new wrinkle is the ability for players to use a personal vehicle called a Digirunner to make their away across the planet Kairos. These hoverbikes look to have been heavily inspired by several sources, including Halo's Ghost as well as Star Wars Episode 1's pod racers. The Digirunner is a welcomed addition, as the all-new planet looks to be quite vast.

All told, Gearbox appears to be delivering another dose of loot-'em-up action with Borderlands 4. Time will tell if the new additions are enough to get gamers to jump back into the series when the game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 12, 2025.
