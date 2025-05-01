Did GTA 6 Cause A Borderlands 4 Release Date Shift? Gearbox Responds
In a post on social media platform X, Pitchford wrote "Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100% the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates. Our decision is literally 0% about any other product's actual or theoretical launch date." It's entirely possible that the game's development is going smoother than anticipated—but it definitely doesn't hurt to get out ahead of GTA VI.
To get gamers excited for Borderlands 4, Gearbox gave a deep dive into what makes the game tick. There's going to be a lot to like for fans who enjoy the series' signature art style and specific brand of humor, as both are back in full force. However, there are some new additions that look primed to keep things fresh for long-time players while potentially bringing in a new audience.
Another new wrinkle is the ability for players to use a personal vehicle called a Digirunner to make their away across the planet Kairos. These hoverbikes look to have been heavily inspired by several sources, including Halo's Ghost as well as Star Wars Episode 1's pod racers. The Digirunner is a welcomed addition, as the all-new planet looks to be quite vast.
All told, Gearbox appears to be delivering another dose of loot-'em-up action with Borderlands 4. Time will tell if the new additions are enough to get gamers to jump back into the series when the game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 12, 2025.