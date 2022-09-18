GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Allegedly Leaked Online For Download
It seems Rockstar games isn’t the cybersecurity rockstar it may have thought, as Grand Theft Auto 6 videos, source code, and Rockstar in-house documents are leaking online. In an interesting twist of fate, this might be coming from the recent Uber threat actor, who will likely have a laundry list of criminal charges should the United States catch up with them.
Less than 24 hours from writing, a forum post on a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) site, which will remain unlinked, went up from user “teapotuberhacker,” who claimed to have some stolen data. In the post, they wrote that they obtained and published “90 footage/clips from GTA 6” and had more data like “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets” or a “GTA 6 testing build.” Of course, users on the forum were immediately skeptical of the breach, given how early it is for this sort of thing, but the info we are beginning to get back indicates that this is the real deal.
Furthermore, within the forum post, teapotuberhacker links himself to the recent Uber breach and explains that he got his GTA VI data from employee Slack channels and Rockstar’s internal Confluence, a corporate wiki tool. But, of course, Slack channels and Confluence pages are juicy targets for hackers and threat actors alike, so it could just be pure coincidence and someone trying to claim the infamy.
In any event, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has since confirmed that this leak is real, so whether this is the Uber hacker or not is irrelevant. Thus, as mentioned, this leak could be one of the biggest in video game history and a massive problem for Rockstar games. Until we have an official statement from the company, it is unclear what kind of effect this might have, such as game setbacks and delays. Hopefully, we will find out more soon. Stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on this still developing situation and take your fill of leaks while you can, as Rockstar likely won't leave them for long.