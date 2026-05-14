CATEGORIES
home News

GTA VI Physical Pre-Orders May Start May 18, Best Buy Leak Suggests

by Chris HarperThursday, May 14, 2026, 02:08 PM EDT
hero gta6 preorders
Multiple sources have confirmed that Best Buy sent out an email alert for Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders early, marking a May 18th start date for pre-orders of the physical PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. This timing is six months ahead of the November 19th launch date and follows just days after Sony began prompting PS4 players to make the leap to PS5 for the game. This suggests that, contrary to other rumors, Grand Theft Auto VI's release may in fact locked in for November, and retailers like Best Buy can now prepare for initial shipments of the game, though we suppose there is still a chance of yet another delay.


Among the sources and outlets confirming the email, which was part of Best Buy's exclusive Creators program and not for all of its affiliates, is Insider Gaming, who "independently verified" the authenticity of the email. What remains unclear is if this is really a "leak" on Best Buy's part or simply an example of "Creators" being prioritized among a larger group of affiliates.

While Best Buy pre-orders do seem to open on May 18th, it also seems that the Creators promotional period for the pre-orders only runs through May 21st. This doesn't mean that pre-orders will close after just three days, but rather that Creators will only receive a 5% commission from their affiliate links for that span of time. Hopefully Best Buy opens up the campaign to its other affiliates ahead of launch: it'd be a nice way for it to reward all of its existing affiliate partners rather than just a few.

In any case, there will surely be interesting insights to glean once retailers have data regarding pre-orders. How many players will opt for the physical Xbox Series X version over the PlayStation 5 version? (Reminder: While Xbox Series S is a digital-only console, it will also be the cheapest way to access the game ahead of the yet-unknown PC launch date.) Will sales of PlayStation and Xbox consoles also see a boost from the GTA VI hype? We look forward to finding out.
Tags:  Best Buy, Rockstar Games, (NYSE:BBY), taketwo-interactive, grand theft auto vi, gta vi
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use