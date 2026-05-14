GTA VI Physical Pre-Orders May Start May 18, Best Buy Leak Suggests
GTA 6 pre-order is now confirmed for May 18, 2026. 🔥— Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts (@GTA6Alerts) May 14, 2026
Multiple people on the internet are claiming that they received an affiliate email from Best Buy regarding GTA 6 pre-order campaign. pic.twitter.com/BwdYkonFEK
Among the sources and outlets confirming the email, which was part of Best Buy's exclusive Creators program and not for all of its affiliates, is Insider Gaming, who "independently verified" the authenticity of the email. What remains unclear is if this is really a "leak" on Best Buy's part or simply an example of "Creators" being prioritized among a larger group of affiliates.
While Best Buy pre-orders do seem to open on May 18th, it also seems that the Creators promotional period for the pre-orders only runs through May 21st. This doesn't mean that pre-orders will close after just three days, but rather that Creators will only receive a 5% commission from their affiliate links for that span of time. Hopefully Best Buy opens up the campaign to its other affiliates ahead of launch: it'd be a nice way for it to reward all of its existing affiliate partners rather than just a few.
In any case, there will surely be interesting insights to glean once retailers have data regarding pre-orders. How many players will opt for the physical Xbox Series X version over the PlayStation 5 version? (Reminder: While Xbox Series S is a digital-only console, it will also be the cheapest way to access the game ahead of the yet-unknown PC launch date.) Will sales of PlayStation and Xbox consoles also see a boost from the GTA VI hype? We look forward to finding out.