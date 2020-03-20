CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, March 20, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT

Google Pixel 3a Hits Record Low $149 With Activation, Is Pixel 4a Release Imminent?

Google Pixel 3a
It has not been quite a full year since Google released the Pixel 3a, a budget version of the Pixel 3 with respectable features at a tantalizing price. It originally debuted at $399, which was a welcome respite against flagship phones that command four figures. Now, however, you can snag one for as low as $149.99 at Best Buy.

There are some caveats in order to purchase the Pixel 3a at that price. The first is you need to activate it right away. Otherwise, the phone costs $299.99. Secondly, you have to activate it with either Sprint or Verizon. If you choose to activate it with AT&T, the price is $199.99. And lastly, the $149.99 price is good for new lines or new accounts, not existing ones. If you are upgrading, it's $199.99 regardless of the wireless carrier.
Bear in mind that the product pages show the discounted price at $199.99. You will see the $149.99 options after clicking the 'Add to Cart' button.

Either way, this is a fantastic deal for a still-capable smartphone. The Pixel 3a boasts a 5.6-inch OLED display with a 2220x1080 resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It also features 64GB of built-in storage, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 12.2-megapixel wide-angle rear camera with dual LED flash. There is a 3.5mm jack as well.

You can read our review of the larger Pixel 3a XL to see how it performs. The Pixel 3a XL is essentially the same phone, just bigger with a more capacious batter (3,700 mAh versus 3,000 mAh).

The timely discount is likely another sign that Google is getting ready to launch the Pixel 4a. While not yet official, the Pixel 4a has been the star of numerous recent leaks. It is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 765 processor, which is Qualcomm's first fully integrated 5G system-on-chip (courtesy of the Snapdragon X52 modem).


Tags:  deals, Google, Best Buy, (NYSE:BBY), (nasdaq:goog), pixel 3a, pixel 4a
Via:  Best Buy
