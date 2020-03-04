Google's Pixel 4a Budget Android Phone Leaks In These Alleged Live Images

We've previously seen renders of Google's [rumored] upcoming Pixel 4a budget smartphone, and now we're getting an alleged look at the device in the wild. If the images are indeed legit, they confirm the punch hole cut-out for the selfie camera in the top left-hand corner of the display.

The images, which first showed up on SlashLeaks, show that the cut-out is pushed a little bit further to the center of the display than we saw with the leaked renders, placing it to the right of the time. The bezels appear to be relatively slim along get top and sides, but there's still a sizable bezel at the bottom.

On the back, we see the square camera pod with a single camera lens and an LED flash. That seems like a lot of wasted space to us for just one camera, but it does lineup design-wise with the flagship Pixel 4 family of smartphones. Also on the back is the centrally-located fingerprint sensor.





According to the previous leak concerning the Pixel 4a, Google will make the smartphone available with one of two SoCs: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or the Snapdragon 765. The former is a legacy design with an integrated 4G LTE modem. The latter, however, was announced late last year and features an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem.

If the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are any indication, the Pixel 4a family has the potential to be strong sellers for Google. Google priced its Pixel 3a family "just right" and there have been numerous sales since its introduction that have further reduced the smartphones' price. The Pixel 3a retails for $399, but could regularly be found for less than $300.

If Google can hold the line on pricing while delivering an integrated 5G solution – even if it is optional -- it could have another winner on its hands in the entry-level smartphone market.