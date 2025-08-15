CATEGORIES
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specs Leak Reveals A First-Ever Feature For A Foldable

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 15, 2025, 10:40 AM EDT
hero pixel 10 pro fold google
Just days ahead of Google's scheduled hardware event, a new leak has essentially confirmed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have the best water-dust resistance for a foldable. Also, the leak also states something about a 10x optical zoom from a 5x telephoto lens? Like we've also said about these things, please take the following information somewhat lightly. 

According to a report from German tech outlet WinFuture, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is poised to be the first foldable smartphone to achieve an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This isn't the first time we've heard of it, but this latest leak pretty much confirms the feature. Currently, the strongest we've seen is IP48 and IP58 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Honor Magic V5, respectively. What this means is that Google's new foldable will be on par with traditional flagship phones and alleviate a major concern for consumers.

pixel 9 pro fold1
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Another interesting nugget, even if we're way less dubious about this one, is the mention of the telephoto camera having 10x optical zoom. The spec sheet clearly states that the 10.8-megapixel f/3.1 telephoto has 5x optical zoom, but then further indicates up to 10x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. Unless 5x zoom is incorrect to begin with, 10x is just physically impossible.

That said, the Pro Fold will sport a 6.4-inch outer Actua OLED display and an 8-inch Super Actua OLED inner panel. Both displays are expected to be brighter than previous models (3,000 nits max, up to 2,000 nits for HDR content). The device is also tipped to get a battery capacity boost to 5,015mAh.

Winfuture's information also reiterates that the Pro Fold will have 15W charging via the new Qi2 protocol. On that latter front, Google could likely be introducing the Pixelsnap ecosystem, featuring magnetic wireless charging based on the wireless charging standard. This would allow the Pixel 10 series to seamlessly snap onto a variety of magnetic accessories, much like Apple's MagSafe system. 

Other things of note are support for Thread connectivity (i.e. support for mesh communication with Thread-enabled smart home devices like Nest Hubs) and seven years of OS updates. The device is expected to hit the market for $1,800, identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at launch.
Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), foldables, pixel-10-pro-fold, water-resistance
