Android And Wear OS Are Getting A Fresh New Look With Material 3, Take A Peek





Google has unveiled a significant visual evolution for its Android and Wear OS operating systems, introducing an improved new look powered by Material 3 Expressive. This update, revealed ahead of the annual I/O developer conference, promises a more fluid, personal, and engaging experience across phones and smartwatches.





Some of the changes users can expect are dynamic color themes, "springy" animations, and revised typography. Material 3 on Android will also bring customization to Quick Settings and the new Live Updates feature, while Wear OS' version will get larger buttons, smooth transitions and animations specifically designed for round displays, as well as up to 10 percent increase in battery life.











For Android 16, some key notes include:

Expect a more lively and bouncier feel with new animations when dismissing notifications, adjusting the volume slider, and navigating the system.

The dynamic color theming introduced with Material You will be further enhanced, offering greater personalization options that adapt to your wallpaper.

The Quick Settings panel will become more flexible, allowing users to resize and rearrange tiles to prioritize frequently used actions. A subtle background blur will also be introduced to provide a sense of depth.

An evolution of Live Activities, the new Live Updates feature will display real-time progress notifications from select apps, such as ride-sharing or food delivery services, directly on the lock screen and in the notification shade.

When Material 3 goes live, an initial set of Google apps including Photos, Gmail, and Fitbit, will be updated to align with the new Material 3 Expressive design language.

For Wear OS 6, the changes are all about efficiency:

Material 3 is built from the ground up for round screens, with animations that gracefully follow the curvature of the display. Buttons and other interactive elements will stretch to the edges of the screen for a cleaner and more efficient layout.

For the first time, Wear OS will feature dynamic color theming that applies the color palette of the chosen watch face across the entire system.

Expect fluid scrolling animations and shape-morphing elements that adapt to the smaller screen size.

Larger, easily tappable buttons will make interacting with the smartwatch more intuitive.

Google claims that Wear OS 6 promises up to a 10-percent increase in battery life thanks to performance optimizations.

