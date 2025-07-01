Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specs Leak Reveals Biggest Battery Ever In A Pixel Phone





It's widely expected that Google will roll out is Pixel 10 series during its Made by Google event later this summer, and as the big day draws closer, the leaks and rumors are ramping up. The latest one reveals key details about the Pixel 10 Pro an Pixel 10 Pro XL, the latter of which is purportedly going to rock the most capacious battery ever for a Pixel phone. News of the battery upgrade comes several weeks after leaked renders revealed what the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will look like.





According to the folks at Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature a 5,200mAh battery. That's an upgrade over the 5,060mAh battery found in the Pixel 9 Pro XL , and combined with whatever underlying architectural improvements are in play for the system-on-chip (SoC) inside, we could be looking at a bump in battery life.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro (non-XL) is tipped for a 4,870mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 4,700mAh battery found in both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 (non-Pro).





Beyond the capacity increases, it's said that Google is giving wired charging speeds a boost as well, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL supporting 39W (up from 37W on the Pixel 9 Pro XL) and the Pixel 10 Pro supporting 29W (up from 27W). However, wireless charging will be limited to 15W when using a Qi2-certified charger, which is a little disappointing.









Leaked Pixel 10 Pro CAD render via OnLeaks & Android Headlines





As for display sizes, the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro will purportedly feature 6.8-inch and 6.3-inch LTPO screens, respectively, both with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness (peak rating), and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Gorilla Glass will extend to the back of the handsets as well, though as always, we recommend bolstering your phone's protection with a case.





On the inside, it's said Google will inject its custom Tensor G5 silicon, though this time around, TSMC will reportedly manufacture the chips instead of Samsung. As we previously wrote about , it's said that Samsung was stunned by Google's seemingly sudden decision to task TSMC with making its Tensor G5 chips, which reportedly came down to alleged challenges with Samsung's yield rates for its 3-nanometer process.





Both phones are also said to sport 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The Pixel 10 Pro (non-XL) will also add a 128GB storage option, according the leaked specs





Finally, it's said the camera arrangement will once again consist of a 50-megapixel main shooter, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens on the rear; and a 42MP front-facing camera. While there is no change to the megapixel ratings, the site claims the ultrawide and telephoto shooters will be upgraded cameras that allow more light in, thereby enabling better quality macro shots.





Assuming these phones are launched at the next Made by Google event, we'll get official clarity on final specs on August 13, 2025.