Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL & 10 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Pricing For Every SKU

by Aaron LeongThursday, July 31, 2025, 11:12 AM EDT
hero pixel 10 series play store full
Even as the world gears up for Google's Made by Google event on August 20th, fresh leaks have now provided a near-complete pricing picture of the entire Pixel 10 lineup.

Based on this new information, perhaps the most reassuring news is that the pricing structure for the standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models will be largely unchanged, at least here in the U.S. The Pixel 10 is expected to stay at $800 for the is-this-still-a-thing 128GB variant, with the 256GB model coming in at $900. Similarly, the Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly start at $1,000 for 128GB, extending to $1,100 for 256GB. 

However, there ARE some shifts in the higher-end offerings. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could omit the 128GB option, starting instead with a 256GB configuration priced at $1,200. While seemingly a price hike, it merely reflects the increased base storage. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google's premium foldable, is also set to introduce a new 1TB storage tier, pushing its price to $2,150, which is a new peak for a Pixel device. Granted, its 256GB and 512GB variants are expected to retain their Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing.

All models are pretty much confirmed to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, the first Tensor silicon to be manufactured by TSMC. This new chip development promises increased performance and efficiency, but they say that with every generation. We can't wait to see how these devices fare against other flagships this time round.

pixel 10 pro fold1
Pixel 10 Pro fold render (Credit: OnLeaks & Android Headlines)

The standard Pixel 10 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ Actua display, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will boast brighter LTPO OLED panels (6.3-inch and 6.8-inch, respectively) with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,000 nits. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to gain a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover display, achieved by thinner bezels.

Camera-wise, core sensor configurations remain largely similar with the Pixel 9 series, although some leaks suggest significant software-assisted video stabilization improvements via data from multiple sensors. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are rumored to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, 48MP ultrawide with macro capabilities, and a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 100x Pro Res Zoom. The base Pixel 10 is expected to include a telephoto lens for the first time and all models will offer 8K video recording at 24/30 fps.

A couple of exciting improvements are coming to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold: a battery capacity bump to 5,015mAh and potentially becoming the first foldable with a full IP68 dust-water resistance. All Pixel 10 series phones are expected to ship with Android 16 and come with attractive bundles, including six months of Google AI Pro (a year for Pro models) and Fitbit Premium, plus three months of YouTube Premium.

Main photo credit: Android Authority

