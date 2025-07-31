Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL & 10 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Pricing For Every SKU
However, there ARE some shifts in the higher-end offerings. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could omit the 128GB option, starting instead with a 256GB configuration priced at $1,200. While seemingly a price hike, it merely reflects the increased base storage. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google's premium foldable, is also set to introduce a new 1TB storage tier, pushing its price to $2,150, which is a new peak for a Pixel device. Granted, its 256GB and 512GB variants are expected to retain their Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing.
Camera-wise, core sensor configurations remain largely similar with the Pixel 9 series, although some leaks suggest significant software-assisted video stabilization improvements via data from multiple sensors. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are rumored to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, 48MP ultrawide with macro capabilities, and a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 100x Pro Res Zoom. The base Pixel 10 is expected to include a telephoto lens for the first time and all models will offer 8K video recording at 24/30 fps.
A couple of exciting improvements are coming to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold: a battery capacity bump to 5,015mAh and potentially becoming the first foldable with a full IP68 dust-water resistance. All Pixel 10 series phones are expected to ship with Android 16 and come with attractive bundles, including six months of Google AI Pro (a year for Pro models) and Fitbit Premium, plus three months of YouTube Premium.