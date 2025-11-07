Gigabyte Launches X870E Aorus Xtreme X3D AI TOP Motherboard With Built-In Display





There's a whole lot more than dubious AI optimization features that set the X870E Aorus Xtreme X3D AI TOP apart from lesser motherboards for mere mortals, though. The VRM is hilarously overbuilt, featuring a 24+2+2 configuration (12 phases with doublers) that uses 110A Smart Power Stages to support a preposterous 3.7 kW of CPU power draw, assuming a very high 1.4v CPU Vcore value. Even LN2 cooling won't push a desktop Ryzen CPU to 2,000 watts, much less an X3D CPU , given that they're typically more sensitive to voltage and heat.









What it can actually do, as far as we can tell, is display a variety of system information or custom graphics, configured through the Gigabyte Control Center software. That includes system monitoring functions like CPU and VRM temperatures, custom text, custom images, a custom animated GIF, or potentially, the "Chibi Time" digital pet feature that was included on some Aorus graphics cards previously. Gigabyte hasn't confirmed that all of these features will be coming to the X870E Aorus Xtreme X3D AI TOP, though.









If none of that strikes your fancy, how about some seriously stupendous connectivity? The new Aorus platter offers dual 10-Gigabit Ethernet, a high-end three-chip ESS audio solution, the latest Mediatek Wi-Fi 7 adapter, three PCI Express x16 slots (operable in x8/x8/x4 mode, or x16/x0/x4 mode), the aforementioned five M.2 slots, two SATA connectors, and a whopping 22 USB ports across all of its Type-A and Type-C connectors, for both rear I/O and front panel headers.





