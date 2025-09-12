CATEGORIES
Gigabyte's New Motherboards For Ryzen Tap AI For A 25% FPS Boost And 9500+ MT/s RAM

by Bruno FerreiraFriday, September 12, 2025, 03:25 PM EDT
hero gigbayte x870e claims
Speeds for DDR5 memory have been increasing to dizzying heights, especially after the introduction of CU-DIMMs. Desktop motherboard makers are always trying to outdo each other, and one particular battle of inches is about memory speeds. Gigabyte recently posted some very bold claims, saying its Aorus X870E boards can deliver a gaming performance boost of up to 25%. That's a very large number that should be taken with a grain of salt, but perhaps there is something to it.

Gigabyte says it's using AI during the manufacturing process and in the software and firmware of their motherboards. For the memory slots and associated circuitry, the company says it's used AI-optimized layouts for better signal integrity (likely by ensuring equal trace lengths on optimal pathways), and for weaving said traces within the PCB's fiberglass material.

routing gigbayte x870e claims

On that note, the designers apparently also used AI models for selecting the proper material compositions for each of these boards' 12 layers. The materials, Gigabyte says, are normally found in server boards for reduced signal loss and electromagnetic interference. The memory routes are shielded, and the company goes so far as to say that even the dimensions of vias (tunnels through the board) have been selected with the help of AI models, sizing each one for its specific purpose.

All of this falls under the D5 Bionic Corsa umbrella, the moniker that Gigabyte put on its latest memory-boosting tech, that together with the software smarts, is said to reach stable 9000 MT/s with the appropriate DIMMs, and 9500 MT/s or more in extra-overclocked configurations. Gigabyte goes as far as saying that it can turn standard 6400 MT/s CUDIMMs into 8933 MT/s beasts. You'll need the proper CU-DIMMs for that to happen, though, and the company specifically calls out V-Color's XFinity+ OLED offerings as suitable for the task.

layers gigbayte x870e claims

To help reach those speeds, Gigabyte has X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, that purportedly uses an AI model to constantly tune memory and CPU parameters in real-time, adjusting them on the fly according to the workload being run. The memory-specific bit is called AI Snatch, a name that the PR department definitely didn't run by a brit.

No matter what, there's definitely some promise in Gigabyte's claims about these new boards. Given that most motherboards are almost carbon copies of each other among different OEMs, it would definitely interesting to see that one maker's board offers a tangible performance improvements over its competitors. Bringing back motherboard benchmarking would definitely be neat.
