GeForce RTX 4090 And 4080 Roundup: Custom GPU Models From ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI And Others





In the wake of the GeForce Beyond presentation on Tuesday, with all the official tech details extensively reported, our attention turns to what NVIDIA partners are adding to the RTX 40 offer. NVIDIA reference models of the new GeForce RTX 4090 24GB, RTX 4080 16GB and RTX4080 12GB have been analyzed in some detail, but is there any benefit to choosing a partner design from the likes of ASUS, Gigabyte or MSI? Let's shine a light on the highlights from these brands and why they might have products worth a bit more of your hard-earned cash – even though the reference MSRPs are already higher than we would have liked.

ASUS Goes ROG

The ROG Strix line represents the pinnacle of ASUS’s PC products. ASUS has models covering the gamut of the new Ada Lovelace series as it stands, and they offer some of the firm’s best cooling technologies in terms of important metrics such as performance, quietness, and extensive use of Aura Sync RGB lighting.















ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 12GB

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 12GB ASUS also has some TUF offerings, with more conventional but substantial cooling solutions. They will be priced nearer to reference levels. ASUS's full lineup announced is:

Gigabyte Aorus WindForce Evolves

Gigabyte also has big claims about its new Aorus GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. Apparently, it has reworked its WindForce cooling (again) with the key introductions of “bionic fans” and a new advanced cooling solution covering both GPU and VRAM chips. As Gigabyte’s premier line, the Aorus GeForce RTX 40 series cards will also feature lavish RGB or even “Edge View” LCD panels.













The name of the new fans sparks curiosity. Apparently, the Aorus Bionic shark fan used in these new cards is so-named due to its reduced noise and increased static pressure precipitated by the sharkskin texture on the fan blades. Elsewhere in the cooler design, a greater mass mixed with vapor chamber and heatpipe technology appears to be leveraged again.









AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC

GIGABYTE GeForce 4090 Windforce

AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB (Coming soon)

AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 12GB (Coming soon) Gigabyte gives even fewer tech details about its custom models than ASUS, so we don’t have specific details about the VRMs etc, at this time.

MSI Suprim Liquid Reaches Higher





MSI’s news release regarding its GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards is similarly vague about key tech specs and focused upon cooling technology. This last of the big-three AIBs says a combination of its Torx fans, Core pipes, and airflow control technologies give it an advantage. The Torx fans have now reached revision 5.0 and the biggest new improvements comes via the increased airflow and air pressure these fans provide.







MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio 24G

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Suprim X

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ventus 3X OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Suprim X

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Gaming X Trio

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Ventus 3X OC Turning to specific models, you will be able to purchase NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, and 4080 variants that have been shoehorned into the Suprim, Gaming, and even the Ventus series. However, the most interesting model for now is MSI’s Suprim Liquid model, which uses a hybrid solution consisting of a sealed liquid loop and an air cooler for perky quiet performance. It will be interesting to see how much better this hybrid model overclocks – if the RTX 40 series have much OC headroom.

Zotac AMP Extreme Airo Has Curves

Zotac’s latest GPU design was leaked ahead of launch, but is still impactful to see on the official product pages. Described as the “AIRO Evolution,” the top new RTX 4090 card carries ahead the Zotac AMP Extreme branding aimed at gamers with a curvy AIRO (Air Optimized) aesthetic.







For cooling, Zotac uses its IceStorm 3.0 configuration (yes, three fans) for Nvidia’s latest and most power hungry consumer GPUs. Gain we have fan tweaks highlighted as being new and improved. Here, Zotac claims to have implemented 50% larger fan blades on fan units that are 60% taller than the previous generation. This is accompanied by a bigger, thicker, deeper heatsink design, making up a 3.5-slot footprint for the RTX 4090 designs.













Nine copper composite heatpipes help cool these AIRO cards, channelling heat away from the custom vapour chamber with nickel plated copper base. In similar claims to ASUS ROG, the Zotac design features a die-cast metal frame (and backplate) for ample rigidity. All models revealed so far also boast Spectra RGB lighting, with the top model also boasting a holographic frame design, which is an effect based upon iridescent and translucent materials.





Unlike some of the bigger players, Zotac has kindly published some fully populated product pages. You can read more about the three RTX 4090 designs it has readied here , and Zotac even lets you add them to its on-site comparison tool.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO

Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC

Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMD Extreme AIRO

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 12GB AMP Extreme AIRO

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity OC

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity







