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GeForce RTX 5070 Is Slashed Below MSRP Just In Time For Christmas

by Paul LillyFriday, December 12, 2025, 10:21 AM EDT
MSI GeForce RTX 5070 with a Christmas ornament hanging from it.
PC memory prices are getting out of control, there's no doubt about that, and storage could be next. You can blame AI and its growing appetite for hardware, which has left consumers in a precarious spot. Somewhat ironically, however, GPU prices continue to level out and sometimes even drop below MSRP. That's the case with a factory overclocked GeForce RTX 5070.

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 12G Shadow 2X Gaming Is $50 Off

For who knows how long, you can score MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 12G Shadow 2X OC model for $499.99 at Walmart. It's not shown as a price drop on Walmart's listing, but it's notable that NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5070 is $549, so this is essentially $50 off. It also matches the lowest price we've seen on this model.

The same card dropped down to the same price at Amazon back in October and was spotted selling for that amount as recently as November 26, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel. However, it's no longer in stock.

Walmart saves the day, though, at least if you're interested in NVIDIA's mid-range GPU. The GeForce RTX 5070 sports 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus for 672GB/s of memory bandwidth. It also gets you on NVIDIA's latest-generation Black architecture and opens the door the latest RTX tricks, such as DLSS with Multi Frame Gen.

To get an idea of performance, see our GeForce RTX 5070 FE review and also our MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio review. The Shadow 2X OC model that's on sale falls in between those two models with a 2,542MHz boost clock at stock settings, and 2,557MHz boost clock in Extreme Performance mode, which you can toggle in the MSI Center utility. Those represents overclocks of 30MHz and 45MHz, respectively, compared to reference specs.

Those aren't huge overclocks, but it's still a free performance boost. And given that it's now priced under MSRP, we won't complain about a small OC.

Save On Other GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Too

Here are a few more GPU deals we found...

ASUS GeForce RTX 5060 Ti on a blue background.

The discounts listed are what are advertised in relation to each manufacturer's MSRP for their custom models. However, we've only listed cards that are also priced below NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for each tier. For example, NVIDIA's MSRP for a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM is $379.
Tags:  deals, MSI, geforce rtx 5070
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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