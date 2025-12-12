GeForce RTX 5070 Is Slashed Below MSRP Just In Time For Christmas





PC memory prices are getting out of control , there's no doubt about that, and storage could be next. You can blame AI and its growing appetite for hardware, which has left consumers in a precarious spot. Somewhat ironically, however, GPU prices continue to level out and sometimes even drop below MSRP. That's the case with a factory overclocked GeForce RTX 5070.

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 12G Shadow 2X Gaming Is $50 Off

MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 12G Shadow 2X OC model for $499.99 at Walmart. It's not shown as a price drop on Walmart's listing, but it's notable that NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5070 is $549, so this is essentially $50 off. It also matches the lowest price we've seen on this model. For who knows how long, you can scoremodel for. It's not shown as a price drop on Walmart's listing, but it's notable that NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5070 is $549, so this is essentially $50 off. It also matches the lowest price we've seen on this model.





The same card dropped down to the same price at Amazon back in October and was spotted selling for that amount as recently as November 26, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel. However, it's no longer in stock.





Walmart saves the day, though, at least if you're interested in NVIDIA's mid-range GPU. The GeForce RTX 5070 sports 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus for 672GB/s of memory bandwidth. It also gets you on NVIDIA's latest-generation Black architecture and opens the door the latest RTX tricks, such as DLSS with Multi Frame Gen.









Those aren't huge overclocks, but it's still a free performance boost. And given that it's now priced under MSRP, we won't complain about a small OC.

Save On Other GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Too

Here are a few more GPU deals we found...



