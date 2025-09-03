GeForce RTX 5070 Ti & 5070 Deals Drop NVIDIA's Midrange GPUs To Below MSRP





It took a minute, but we're finally starting to see some deals on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. For the most part, that has entailed partner models selling for baseline MSRPs, as we recently highlighted with a couple of GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models (more on that in a moment). Now, however, we're even seeing cards go for under MSRP, as is the case with the most popular 50 series model on Steam.





ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 for $523.79 (14% off). Not only is that $86.20 below its list price, it's also $26.20 under the starting MSRP for a stock GeForce RTX 5070, which is set at $549.99. Over on Amazon, you can score the. Not only is that $86.20 below its list price, it's also $26.20 under the starting MSRP for a stock GeForce RTX 5070, which is set at $549.99.





This is easily the best deal for a GeForce RTX 5070 currently, and it comes with some custom perks. For one, ASUS maintains that it's compatible with small form factor (SFF) builds, though be sure to measure the available space in your chassis. The dimensions on this card check in at 12 inches by 5 inches by 2 inches, and it's a 2.5-slot design.





Also, while not advertised as an OC model, it does come with a factory overclock, albeit a minor one. In default mode, it sticks with NVIDIA's reference 2,512MHz boost clock, while OC mode gooses the boost clock to 2,542MHz. Sure, it's not much, but you're paying under MSRP for a better-than-reference boost clock.





Other notable features include a dual BIOS toggle (Performance and Quiet), dual-ball bearing fans with longer axial-tech fans (compared to regular fans), a phase-change GPU thermal pad, and a a vented backplate to help keep temps in check.





Steam's latest hardware survey reveals that the GeForce RTX 5070 is the most popular 50 series GPU , followed by the GeForce RTX 5060. One of the draws. It's a solid GPU (see our GeForce RTX 5070 review ), especially if you're taking advantage of DLSS 4 and/or coming from a GeForce RTX 30 series era card of the same class (3070 Ti or lower).





The last thing worth mentioning is that this card should qualify for NVIDIA's Multiply the Mayhem promotion , which lets you claim Borderlands 4 for free with select GeForce RTX 50 series cards. There's no mention of it on Amazon's product page, but NVIDIA lists Amazon as a participating retailer.

Score A PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti For Less Than MSRP









PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Overclocked Edition for $699.99 at Walmart (save $50). Remember the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti deals we referenced earlier? At the time, scoring one at MSRP was actually considered a deal. However, we know of at least one model that is currently available for less than NVIDIA's $749.99 starting price. That would be the





This one should be closest in performance to the overclocked MSI model we reviewed (we also reviewed an ASUS Prime model ). Either way, the Ti version is an upgrade over the regular 5070 in several facets, including more CUDA cores (8,960 versus 6,144), more memory (16GB GDDR7 versus 12GB GDDDR7, a wider memory bus (256-bit versus 192-bit), and a few other odds and ends.





PNY's overclocked variant pushes the boost clock to 2,572MHz, which is 120MHz higher than NVIDIA's reference spec. That's the same as MSI model mentioned above.