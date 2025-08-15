Score A GeForce RTX 5070 Ti At MSRP And It's Overclocked Too, Game On!

It took a minute, but prices on the latest-generation graphics cards are finally starting to stabilize, at least for some models. In particular, at least two partner models of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti can be found selling at the baseline MSRP, one of which sports a factory overclock. The question is, should you bite or are you better off waiting for a Super refresh?

If you decide a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at MSRP makes sense, here are the options that are out there...









There may be more options out there, especially since prices can and do fluctuate, but those are the only two GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models that we found selling at NVIDIA's baseline MSRP at the time of this writing.





Out of those two, the PNY model should be ever-so-slightly faster thanks to a factory overclock—PNY goosed the boost clock to 2,572MHz while Gigabyte's model sticks to NVIDIA's reference 2,452MHz boost clock. It's a relatively minor difference (120MHz) that you might be able to achieve on your own with Gigabyte's card, but if you want the guaranteed speed boost, then PNY technically has the advantage.





The caveat to these cards selling at MSRP is that a Super refresh of the GeForce RTX 50 series purportedly looms . Not only that, but word on the street is that NVIDIA recently adjusted the MSRPs of upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Super models to the following...