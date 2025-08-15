Score A GeForce RTX 5070 Ti At MSRP And It's Overclocked Too, Game On!

It took a minute, but prices on the latest-generation graphics cards are finally starting to stabilize, at least for some models. In particular, at least two partner models of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti can be found selling at the baseline MSRP, one of which sports a factory overclock. The question is, should you bite or are you better off waiting for a Super refresh?
If you decide a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at MSRP makes sense, here are the options that are out there...
There may be more options out there, especially since prices can and do fluctuate, but those are the only two GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models that we found selling at NVIDIA's baseline MSRP at the time of this writing.
Out of those two, the PNY model should be ever-so-slightly faster thanks to a factory overclock—PNY goosed the boost clock to 2,572MHz while Gigabyte's model sticks to NVIDIA's reference 2,452MHz boost clock. It's a relatively minor difference (120MHz) that you might be able to achieve on your own with Gigabyte's card, but if you want the guaranteed speed boost, then PNY technically has the advantage.
The caveat to these cards selling at MSRP is that a Super refresh of the GeForce RTX 50 series purportedly looms
. Not only that, but word on the street is that NVIDIA recently adjusted the MSRPs
of upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Super models to the following...
- GeForce RTX 5080 Super: $999 (down from $1,149)
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super: $749 (down from $849)
- GeForce RTX 5070: $599 (down from $549)
Those are the same MSRPs as the non-Super equivalents, so if the rumored pricing pans out, then it's possible we'll see either an official price cut on the non-Super models, or deals materialize as retailers look to shed inventory in favor of the Super refresh.
Caveats abound there as well. For one, the Super pricing is just a rumor at this point. Secondly, it remains to be seen what the supply of the upcoming Super models looks like. And lastly, who knows if NVIDIA's partners will actually stick to NVIDIA's baseline MSRPs, or jack up the price on most custom models like they did with the non-Super variants.
So, what's the bottom line? There's no right or wrong answer, but from our vantage point, we wouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger if (A) you're in desperate need of a GPU upgrade and (B) have your sights set on the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, if your current GPU is still serviceable but just not as capable as it used to be, then it makes sense to wait and find out what the landscape looks like later this year.