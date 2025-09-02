CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5070 Tops Modern GPUs In Steam Survey While RDNA 4 Is Still MIA

by Paul LillyTuesday, September 02, 2025, 09:45 AM EDT
GeForce RTX 5070 FE in its packaging.
Steam's monthly hardware and survey software is not a perfect science, but it is one of the best and most accessible resources for identifying trends in the PC gaming space. With that said, the survey results for August are in, and they show that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 is still the most popular GPU among the latest-generation offerings. What about RDNA 4, though? AMD's newest graphics cards have yet to crack the top 100.

Historically, mid-range and older GPUs have dominated the scene on Steam, and that's still the case. As much as we all would like to own the latest and greatest, things like rent, food, utilities, and other expenses take precedence, forcing gamers to make more prudent buying decisions. So it's no surprise that the GeForce RTX 4060 is currently the most widely-used GPU on Steam at 4.85% of users pinged for the latest survey.

After that, the GeForce RTX 3060 takes the number two spot at 4.79%, followed by NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 4060 for laptops at 4.62%. The top three GPUs all say gains in the month of August, with the 4060 jumping the most (+0.46%).

Steam survey results for GPUs.

Sitting at number four is the GeForce GTX 1650 at 3.07%, followed by the GeForce RTX 3050 at 3.04% to round out the top five GPUs. It's virtually tied with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 3.03%, which is the only other GPU to hit the 3% mark.

Note that none of the top five entries include a Blackwell (NVIDIA) or RDNA 4 (AMD) graphics card. You have to go down 20 spots to see the first current-generation GPU, which is the GeForce RTX 5070 at 1.57%. That's a gain of +0.25% from the previous month.

Here's a look at the full Blackwell lineup...
  • GeForce RTX 5070: 1.57% (+0.25%)
  • GeForce RTX 5060: 1.01% (+0.41%)
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: 0.75% (+0.12%)
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: 0.74% (+0.16%)
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop: 0.69% (+0.27%)
  • GeForce RTX 5080: 0.74% (+0.09%)
  • GeForce RTX 5090: 0.26% (+0.04%)
Treat those as imprecise numbers, as there are duplicate entries for some of the models. For example, there's a second listing for GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs that may be indicative of laptop variants, but it's not specifically labeled as a laptop GPU.

Generally speaking, NVIDIA has to be pleased to see its Blackwell models inch upwards in ownership. While the percentages may not be completely accurate, NVIDIA is coming off its best quarter ever for gaming revenue, which tallied almost $4.3 billion, up from $3.7 billion the previous quarter and up from $2.6 billion from a year ago.

It's a different story for AMD's latest-generation GPUs on Steam. None of its Radeon RX 9000 series models based on RDNA 4 registered a blip in the top 100 list. Sure, Steam's survey is not representative of every gamer, but even so, if you're a fan of AMD and/or competition, you'd like to see at least one of its RDNA 4 GPUs make an appearance.

Nevertheless, AMD's overall outlook remains healthy. It's coming off a record quarter of its own, which includes big gains in its combined client and gaming division (up 69% year-over-year and 23% sequentially). During an earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su credited the uptick to robust demand for its semi-custom game console SoCs and Radeon GPUs.

You can check out Steam's full survey results for August for a look at other trends.
Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, STEAM, geforce rtx 5070
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment