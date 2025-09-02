GeForce RTX 5070 Tops Modern GPUs In Steam Survey While RDNA 4 Is Still MIA





Steam's monthly hardware and survey software is not a perfect science, but it is one of the best and most accessible resources for identifying trends in the PC gaming space. With that said, the survey results for August are in, and they show that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 is still the most popular GPU among the latest-generation offerings. What about RDNA 4, though? AMD's newest graphics cards have yet to crack the top 100.





Historically, mid-range and older GPUs have dominated the scene on Steam, and that's still the case. As much as we all would like to own the latest and greatest, things like rent, food, utilities, and other expenses take precedence, forcing gamers to make more prudent buying decisions. So it's no surprise that the GeForce RTX 4060 is currently the most widely-used GPU on Steam at 4.85% of users pinged for the latest survey.





After that, the GeForce RTX 3060 takes the number two spot at 4.79%, followed by NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 4060 for laptops at 4.62%. The top three GPUs all say gains in the month of August, with the 4060 jumping the most (+0.46%).













Sitting at number four is the GeForce GTX 1650 at 3.07%, followed by the GeForce RTX 3050 at 3.04% to round out the top five GPUs. It's virtually tied with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 3.03%, which is the only other GPU to hit the 3% mark.





Note that none of the top five entries include a Blackwell (NVIDIA) or RDNA 4 (AMD) graphics card. You have to go down 20 spots to see the first current-generation GPU, which is the GeForce RTX 5070 at 1.57%. That's a gain of +0.25% from the previous month.





Here's a look at the full Blackwell lineup...