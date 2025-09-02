GeForce RTX 5070 Tops Modern GPUs In Steam Survey While RDNA 4 Is Still MIA

Steam's monthly hardware and survey software is not a perfect science, but it is one of the best and most accessible resources for identifying trends in the PC gaming space. With that said, the survey results for August are in, and they show that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070
is still the most popular GPU among the latest-generation offerings. What about RDNA 4, though? AMD's newest graphics cards have yet to crack the top 100.
Historically, mid-range and older GPUs have dominated the scene
on Steam, and that's still the case. As much as we all would like to own the latest and greatest, things like rent, food, utilities, and other expenses take precedence, forcing gamers to make more prudent buying decisions. So it's no surprise that the GeForce RTX 4060 is currently the most widely-used GPU on Steam at 4.85% of users pinged for the latest survey.
After that, the GeForce RTX 3060 takes the number two spot at 4.79%, followed by NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 4060 for laptops at 4.62%. The top three GPUs all say gains in the month of August, with the 4060 jumping the most (+0.46%).
Sitting at number four is the GeForce GTX 1650 at 3.07%, followed by the GeForce RTX 3050 at 3.04% to round out the top five GPUs. It's virtually tied with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 3.03%, which is the only other GPU to hit the 3% mark.
Note that none of the top five entries include a Blackwell (NVIDIA) or RDNA 4 (AMD) graphics card. You have to go down 20 spots to see the first current-generation GPU, which is the GeForce RTX 5070 at 1.57%. That's a gain of +0.25% from the previous month.
Here's a look at the full Blackwell lineup...
- GeForce RTX 5070: 1.57% (+0.25%)
- GeForce RTX 5060: 1.01% (+0.41%)
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: 0.75% (+0.12%)
- GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: 0.74% (+0.16%)
- GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop: 0.69% (+0.27%)
- GeForce RTX 5080: 0.74% (+0.09%)
- GeForce RTX 5090: 0.26% (+0.04%)
Treat those as imprecise numbers, as there are duplicate entries for some of the models. For example, there's a second listing for GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs that may be indicative of laptop variants, but it's not specifically labeled as a laptop GPU.
Generally speaking, NVIDIA has to be pleased to see its Blackwell models inch upwards in ownership. While the percentages may not be completely accurate, NVIDIA is coming off its best quarter ever for gaming revenue, which tallied almost $4.3 billion, up from $3.7 billion the previous quarter and up from $2.6 billion from a year ago.
It's a different story for AMD's latest-generation GPUs on Steam. None of its Radeon RX 9000 series models based on RDNA 4 registered a blip in the top 100 list. Sure, Steam's survey is not representative of every gamer, but even so, if you're a fan of AMD and/or competition, you'd like to see at least one of its RDNA 4 GPUs make an appearance.
Nevertheless, AMD's overall outlook remains healthy. It's coming off a record quarter of its own
, which includes big gains in its combined client and gaming division (up 69% year-over-year and 23% sequentially). During an earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su credited the uptick to robust demand for its semi-custom game console SoCs and Radeon GPUs.