GeForce RTX 4090 Hits 3GHz And Trounces 3090 In Leaked 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark





Like all of the 3DMark "game-style" tests, Time Spy attempts to simulate a gaming workload, and as a result, the final 3DMark score is a composite of both GPU and CPU scores. For that reason, we're focusing on the GPU score from the leak, both because the CPU result isn't that interesting and also because the leaker tested the pre-release GPU with a relatively modest Core i5-12400F CPU.





Posting in his thread on Chiphell, the leaker stated that the card hit temperatures of just 65°C in a room temperature of 30°C. That's quite cool-running for a high-end GPU, and the explanation is that the heatsink is "very large," according to the leaker. He went on to say that it will not fit in mid-tower cases, and that the cooler looks like it is designed for much higher TDPs, possibly as high as 800 watts. However, his card is only rated for 450 watts.





Source: Chiphell, via Videocardz—original post has been deleted.



