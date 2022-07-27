NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Specs Allegedly Revealed And It's An 800W Beast GPU





The information suggesting a power draw upwards of 600 watts relates to a theoretical GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, the absolute top-end product based on the AD102 GPU. We haven't seen or heard any mention of this design finding its way to release, yet, but preliminary versions of it definitely exist.





"The beast" apparently packs 48GB—yes, that's forty-eight gigabytes—of GDDR6X memory screaming at 24 Gbps. Earlier rumors have also indicated that such a chip might be clocked as high as 3GHz. Given the insane memory speed and even more ludicrous GPU clock, it's no surprise that he describes the total board power as "~800W".





Here are the full specifications of the Ada family before final cuts for segmentation and binning.

