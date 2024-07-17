Score Big On Gaming Desktop Deals Up To $500 Off ASUS, Alienware, MSI And More
We typically like to build our own rigs around these parts, and if you do too, be sure to check out our recommendations on discounted Prime Day parts to piece together a bodacious gaming PC for ~$1,000. Of course, there are benefits to going the prebuilt route as well. We have you covered there too, as Amazon is offering up a bunch of Prime Day deals on already-built gaming desktops.
One of those deals is for this Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop that's on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon (20% off for right around a $500 savings over MSRP). The styling isn't for everyone, though it's certainly unique in the realm of desktops. It's also well-equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7900X processor (12C/24T, up to 5.6GHz boost clock, 64MB of L3 cache) flanked by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.
It also features 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB solid state drive for primary OS chores, and a 2TB mechanical hard disk drive (HDD) for bulk storage duties. In addition to being a Prime Day deal, we imagine the discount also reflect that AMD's Ryzen 9000 series based on Zen 5 will land at retail soon.
A more economical option is this ASUS ROG G16CH (2024) gaming desktop that's marked down to $1,199.99 for Prime Day (20% off, save $300). At the time of this writing, the listing shows that 65% of the available discounted inventory has been claimed, so there's a chance this could sell out before Prime Day comes to end.
This one is based on an Intel foundation with a Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB L3 cache). It's paired with an ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual graphics card. Other notable specs include 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a plethora of I/O connectivity options on both the top/front and rear.
One unique trait of this desktop is that it comes with a headset holder hidden inside the chassis, so it's tucked out of sight when not in use. It also includes a double D-ring handle to help with carrying the desktop, a handy amenity if you plan on taking it to LAN parties.
For gamers who would prefer to roll with AMD but also want to stay within the same general price bracket as the ROG system above, this MSI Aegis Z6 gaming desktop is a fine alternative. It's currently marked down to $1,059.99 on Amazon (15% off, save $189.01).
This one boasts a Ryzen 7 7700 processor (8C/16T, up to 5.3GHz, 32MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. So overall it's a bit tamer, but still a capable gaming PC for 1080p and even 1440p gameplay.
MSI also includes a keyboard and mouse, and while not overly fancy, they collectively add a little bit to the overall value proposition.
Here are some more gaming desktop deals...
- Dell XPS 8960 (i9-14900K, RTX 4070, 32GB/2TB): $2,079.99 (15% off)
- Alienware Aurora R16 (i9-13900F, RTX 4070, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD/1TB HDD): $1,869.99 (15% off)
- Skytech Gaming Azure (Ryzen 7 7700X, RTX 4070, 32GB/1TB): $1,599.99 (16% off)
- iBuyPower Y40 (i7-13700KF, RTX 4060 Ti, 32GB/2TB): $1,349.99 (16% off)
- Skytech Gaming Archangel (Ryzen 5 7600X, RTX 4060 Ti, 32GB/1TB): $1,199.99 (17% off)
- ASUS ROG G13CH (i7-13700F, RTX 4060, 16GB/1TB): $999.99 (23% off)
- Thermaltake LCGQ Quartz i460 R4 (i5-13400F, RTX 4060, 16GB/1TB): $849.99 (6% off)
