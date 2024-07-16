Killer Gaming Laptop Deals: Up To 43% Off Alienware, ASUS, Razer And More





Even if you reside underneath a rock, you're probably aware that Amazon's Prime Day sales event is now in full force. If not, well, heads up—Prime Day has officially begun and will run through tomorrow, July 17. There are bargains galore, including some nifty discounts on gaming laptops from many of the major players, such as ASUS, Razer and others. We've taken the liberty of rounding some of them up.





ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and it's on sale for $994.99 at Amazon (29% off). Of course, Amazon's advertised discounts are often, shall we say, ambitious. Even so, this is still at least $50 below its previous lowest price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (an excellent resource to see if a deal is real or not). The model you see above is theand it's on sale for. Of course, Amazon's advertised discounts are often, shall we say, ambitious. Even so, this is still at least $50 below its previous lowest price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (an excellent resource to see if a deal is real or not).





So what do you get for under a grand? In this case, a 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 1920x1080 resolution and reasonably fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor (8C/16T, up to 4.75GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3+ (Rembrandt-R) and a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.





It also features 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a MUX switch (routes frames directly to the discrete GPU, bypassing the iGPU, for a potential performance boost), and some ruggedness via MIL-STD-810H certifications.













Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop for $2,379.99 at Amazon (15% off). That's not a cheap investment for sure. However, it's a real discount—it was selling for $2,799.99 before Prime day, so you're saving $420 with this deal. Put that in your bong and smoke it, eh? For those of you with a bigger budget and who are willing to splurge, you can score thisfor. That's not a cheap investment for sure. However, it's a real discount—it was selling for $2,799.99 before Prime day, so you're saving $420 with this deal. Put that in your bong and smoke it, eh?





Part of the reason for the premium price is because this is an 18-inch model, which is a class of laptop that typically commands more money. It's a high-end display, too, with a 2560x1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and NVIDIA G-Sync support.





The rest of the configuration is beastly as well. It's powered by a Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD that you can expand up to 9TB via four M.2 SSD slots.













Razer Blade 15 laptop that's discounted to Splitting the difference between the ASUS and Alienware models above is thislaptop that's discounted to $1,599.99 at Amazon (43% off MSRP) . Again, the actual savings is not quite as steep, but still notable—this laptop was selling for around $1,760 before Prime Day, so you're still saving about $160 over its previous street price.





The Blade 15 features a 15.6-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. It's sharpened by a Core i7-13800H processor (14C/20T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4070, all wrapped in a CNC aluminum chassis that's thin and light. Thunderbolt 4 support is also part of the package.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals for Prime Day...