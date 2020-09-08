Samsung Galaxy Note 20 And Note 20 Ultra Unlocked Flagships Get Early $200 Discount





In this case, Amazon is knocking $200 off the price of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which means that they now start at $799 and $1,099 respectively. Both smartphones are packing flagship-caliber features to justify their high price tags, but we can’t help but feel that this lower price point is more in line with where the smartphones should have been priced in the first place -- especially with regard to the Galaxy Note 20.

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC and include 5G connectivity courtesy of the Snapdragon X55 modem. They both also come standard with 128GB of internal storage, but only the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a microSD slot for storage expansion, so choose wisely.





But that's not all that differs between the smartphones. The Ultra gets 12GB of RAM versus 8GB, and it comes with a 4,500 mAh battery instead of 4,300 mAh. The Ultra also has a superior rear camera setup, more premium materials (the Galaxy Note 20 features a plastic back), and a larger 1440p display with 120Hz refresh rate versus a 1008p 60Hz display on the standard Galaxy Note 20.

