Samsung Galaxy S20 And Galaxy S20 Plus Already Discounted By $200 Unlocked





Well, that didn’t take long. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family just hit the market earlier this month, but both Amazon and Best Buy are applying some big discounts to the phones. It usually takes a few months for discounts like this to start racking up on Samsung smartphones, so we guess we can chalk this up to COVID-19 and reduced global smartphone demand.

Starting off with the Galaxy S20, this phone normally retails for $999, which is a hefty sum of money to part with when it comes to a flagship smartphone these days. With the current $200 discount, the price falls down to a more palatable $799. Likewise, the Galaxy S20+ normally rings up at $1,199, but is now available for $999.

Those prices are for unlocked smartphones, so you’ll be able to use them on any carrier globally.





Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, which includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The Galaxy S20 is the smaller of the two with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display, triple rear cameras (including 30x Space Zoom) and a 4,000 mAh battery. And while the Galaxy S20 supports 5G, it is only compatible with Sub-6GHz spectrum.

The Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, features a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, quad rear cameras (also with available 30x Space Zoom) and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S20+ also supports both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G spectrum.

Be sure to check out HotHardware’s review of the flagship member of this family, the 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra.