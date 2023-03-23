Watch Epic Games' Mind-Blowing Unreal Engine 5.2 Photorealistic Tech Demo





At this stage, we probably don't need to tell an audience of technology enthusiasts that Unreal Engine is capable of mind-blowing photorealistic visuals . Indeed, that's really not even what Epic's demo at GDC was all about. Unreal Engine has reached its 5.2-nd version, and with this latest release comes two very important technologies: the Substrate material framework as well as a suite of procedural content generation tools.





The demo opens with a rich foliage scene lit by the sun. A common joke among graphics programmers, when another developer is revealing their brand-new graphics technology, is to say "yeah, but does it work on foliage?" Natural environments are the hardest to render, and that's why Epic is showing it off here. Unreal Engine's Nanite virtual geometry system did not work with foliage initially, but updates since its launch have improved that capability to the point that plants can deform and move in response to stimulus in the game world.





Epic says this truck is physically simulated down to the individual suspension components.



The Rivian truck primarily serves as a demonstration for the new Substrate material framework. This is essentially a modification of Unreal Engine's existing material system such that it can now simulate multiple layered materials, even on the same surface.







It looks cooler in motion, we promise.



Moving ahead, the Rivian travels under a fallen log, and then we see a small, muddy open area; this is the beginning of the more impressive part of the demo. The presenter states that only a small part of the environment was hand-crafted; an area about 200x200 meters. The rest of the environment, including everything past the fallen log, was apparently procedurally-generated based on the hand-crafted zone.





Change the scene from left to right in one second by dragging a prefab asset in.



Given the advancements in all kinds of AI over just the last few months, this sort of thing probably shouldn't be as impressive as it is, but seeing it all in action is pretty unreal—no pun intended. The presenters drop a prefab crag structure into the environment and the whole thing rejiggers itself automagically to add log bridges for the upper area and to look natural below. Moving the prefab causes Unreal Engine to fill in the gaps with realistic puddles of water, small rocks, and light foliage.





Top: carefully crafted jungle area. Bottom: procedural expansion.



This kind of technology, in combination with generative AIs, could really accelerate game development. That's a good thing in a world where the biggest games are costing more than even the biggest movies. It's very difficult to be profitable when your game costs hundreds of millions of dollars to make, but looks like this sort of thing could put the latest graphics tech in the hands of even indie developers.







