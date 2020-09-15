Take-Two CEO Once Again Justifies Price Hikes For PS5 And Xbox Series X Games





In early August, Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive CEO, attempted to justify why a price hike for games was needed . Now that next-gen console announcements are floating about, Zelnick is elaborating on his stance in a new interview.





“We deliver a much, much bigger game for $60 or $70 than we delivered for $60 10 years ago. The opportunity to spend money online is completely optional, and it's not a free-to-play title. It's a complete, incredibly robust experience even if you never spend another penny after your initial purchase”











Also, if there are further concerns of pricing now, perhaps game streaming will be the new, better value way of playing games going forward. For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have access to the EA Play library and the Xbox Game Pass Library for approximately $180 a year. You could either buy 2.5 new games for that price or get access to a plethora of newer titles. Zelnick counters this idea saying, “I would say I know pretty much for a fact that there will be certain important front-line titles that will not be available on a subscription basis.”

The pricing of new games is a quite complex situation. What is not considered is the value proposition of game streaming services and new games it seems. Why buy a new game when you can buy access to a variety of games you have never played before while you wait for the “front-line” game to come to streaming? It seems when games go up, Take-Two wants to force the hand of gamers into buying something more expensive, but does it make sense? Let us know what you think of Zelnick’s interview in the comments below.