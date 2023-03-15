OpenAI's GPT-4 Model Can Ace The SAT, Pass The Bar, And Explain Memes





Images in this post from OpenAI's blog.



You can also test a large AI model by putting it through the same sort of tests you'd give a human. Tests like the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), which most American students have to take before exiting high school. On the SAT Reading & Math portions, GPT-4 scored 1410 out of 1600, putting it around the 90th percentile of human students. On the more difficult Graduate Record Examination, GPT-4 did extremely well in the Quantitative and Verbal portions of the test, although it stumbled a bit on the Writing portion.





GPT-4 destroys its predecessor in most exams.



GPT-4 is a huge improvement, but it's still less than 80% accurate in most categories.

