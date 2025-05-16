DOOM The Dark Ages Tested: 13 GPUs Benchmarked To Hell And Back

DOOM: The Dark Ages Benchmarks

Hardware Used:

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

(Arrow Lake, 5.7 GHz, 8P+16e-Core)

MSI MEG Z890 ACE (Intel Z890 Chipset)

2x 24GB Kingston DDR5-8666 MT/s CUDIMMs

Toshiba RD400 512GB



Relevant Software:

Windows 11 Pro x64 (24H2)

AMD Radeon Software (25.5.1)

NVIDIA GeForce Drivers v576.40

Intel Arc Drivers 101.6793

Graphics Cards Tested:

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB

AMD Radeon RX 7600 8GB

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB

Intel Arc B580 12GB

Intel Arc B570 10GB

Intel Arc A770 16GB

Intel Arc A750 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB



We weren't kidding about the battle being 'large'. Even more demons spawn in.

The game looks gorgeous no matter how you play it, but it's not for everyone.

This isn't a full review of the game so we'll hold off from giving our thoughts on the title in detail, but in brief, DOOM: The Dark Ages is a sharp departure for the series that we think is going to be highly divisive. The game is well-made and does some very interesting and unique things in the context of "DOOM," but not everyone is going to be happy with the radical shift in direction. If you're a DOOM stalwart, we might suggest waiting for the game to go on discount, but if you're a more general action game fan and you can separate the title from the gameplay, there's a lot to enjoy here.



