Indiana Jones Update Arrives With Path Tracing And A Whole Bunch Of Fixes

AMD FSR support should be coming in the future, but NVIDIA DLSS is your best bet right now with this game. General fixes include a variety of crash behaviors that were addressed, such as while saving the game. Gameplay fixes are a longer list, with adjustments to broken animations and various bugs. Interaction glitches can be game-breaking, not allowing you to progress further, but many of those have been addressed.Bethesda Studios has it in its best interests to make the game perform the best it can, to avoid Microsoft implemented studio shutdowns in the future. So in that regard, it's nice to see a timely update add some polish to a game that's been getting a lot of great reviews.Changes to the UI are also here, with improvements to text, menu options such as reset to default, and Adventure Book list updates. The graphics were also further tweaked, such as fixing some stutters with cutscenes that would occur. Important fixes to the story and missions were also implemented, which are vital to insuring a smooth gaming experience.Lastly, PC specific fixes are also included in the games first big update, with things such as large level performance improvements for those using an 8GB VRAM graphics card. There still are a few known unresolved bugs, however. For example, launching the game with DLSS enabled may result in some reduced performance.