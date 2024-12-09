Indiana Jones Update Arrives With Path Tracing And A Whole Bunch Of Fixes
Bethesda's first update for the title is a significant one. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle drew some headlines when ray tracing was known to be an integral (as in: required) part of the game. Ray tracing is often very taxing on hardware, even the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs can struggle at times.
With the new update, full path tracing and improvements are implemented. Path tracing is even more demanding, as seen in other games such as Alan Wake 2. I played Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on release day, and with a GeForce RTX 4080 with maxed out settings, stuttering was observed.
Bethesda Studios has it in its best interests to make the game perform the best it can, to avoid Microsoft implemented studio shutdowns in the future. So in that regard, it's nice to see a timely update add some polish to a game that's been getting a lot of great reviews.
Changes to the UI are also here, with improvements to text, menu options such as reset to default, and Adventure Book list updates. The graphics were also further tweaked, such as fixing some stutters with cutscenes that would occur. Important fixes to the story and missions were also implemented, which are vital to insuring a smooth gaming experience.
Lastly, PC specific fixes are also included in the games first big update, with things such as large level performance improvements for those using an 8GB VRAM graphics card. There still are a few known unresolved bugs, however. For example, launching the game with DLSS enabled may result in some reduced performance.