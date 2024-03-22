Dragon’s Dogma 2 Benchmarked: The Real Deal About PC Performance





The title finally came to Windows PCs almost four years later in 2016 . This version included all of the updates and expansions that the console versions received, as well as being a quality port with excellent performance and stability. Many Steam gamers snatched it up and put hundreds of hours into it, making it a surprise success for Capcom. The success of the PC version was ultimately a major factor in the company's decision to greenlight a sequel





Please don't pay $2 to re-edit your character. It's just 500 RC.

The capital looks very impressive from a distance.



Note that the ROG Ally is using an older Radeon driver.







The circled area in red is the entirety of the capital. (Click for big.)





Sure, this isn't the smoothest frametime graph we've ever seen, but it's very far from the worst. It's important to keep these discussions in context. Many people have looked at the admittedly very poor performance in the city of Vernworth and decreed that the game is a "bad port" or that it is more generally "unoptimized", when in reality it's just that one area of the game that seems to have significant performance issues. Other, smaller settlements don't have the performance issues that you see in the capital.





The particle effects are also particularly intensive, especially with ray-tracing on.

The game has HDR and ultrawide support, too.