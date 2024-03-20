Steam's Spring Sale Is Almost Over, Get These Great Games On The Cheap
Did you know there's a Steam sale on? That's right—the 2024 Steam Spring Sale has been on for the better part of a week, and it runs until noon tomorrow. In contrast to the last few Steam sales, some of the discounts this time around are surprisingly deep. Whether you've been waiting to snap up some older titles at bargain-basement prices or shopping for discounted indie experiences you're unsure about, there are real deals to be had.
We've picked out no less than 20 killer deals for you today. With one exception, everything here is half-off or greater, and with one exception, nothing is priced above $30. The titles range from recent AAA experiences all the way down to decade-old one-man productions. Take a minute and check out these games, because you might just encounter something you meant to grab before—or maybe even something cool you've never heard of.
Let's start at the top with four AAA games that are all marked half-off. You can pick up Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for half of its $70 list price, or $34.99 if you're bad at math. Similarly, FromSoftware's incredible ninja epic Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is half-off at $29.99. Cyberpunk 2077 is actually an awesome game now besides being an excellent benchmark; you can grab it for the same price. Also, surprisingly fun witch and wizard simulator Hogwarts Legacy is available half-off at $30 for roughly the next 24 hours.
If $30 is too rich for your blood, how about $20? Our four picks at this vague price point are the killer Night Dive remake of the original System Shock (50% off), historical grand strategy smash hit Crusader Kings III (60% off), the latest title in the anime-riffic Guilty Gear fighting game series (Guilty Gear Strive; 50% off), and in case you missed it to this point, arguably the best cowboy game to date, Red Dead Redemption II. Grab any of these fantastic games for just $20 right now.
Taking another step down the pricing tiers we come to the $15-16 mark. Right off, there's Rockstar's other "current" game, Grand Theft Auto V (63% off). This 2013 game is really showing its age these days, but if you haven't played it yet, it's still a blast. The excellent indie speed-running FPS Neon White is only 40% off, but $15 is not much money for a horribly overlooked game. Alternatively, you can grab your choice of Japanese third-person action games for $16: Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise and Square-Enix's NieR: Automata are both 60% off.
If, like myself, you prefer Monster Hunter World, then you probably already own it—but you could grab it for a friend for just $9.89. World is probably the best place for a new player to pick the series up, too. Co-op-only divorce simulator It Takes Two is down to ten bucks, but it comes with a friend pass, so you don't even have to buy two copies. If you're keen to re-play the Mass Effect trilogy, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is just $9 (85% off). Folks itching for classic FPS action can pick up Doom Eternal for only $10 (75% off), but you could grab the entire franchise (including Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom 2016 and Eternal) for $28. The Classic Doom re-releases include a bunch of fan-made mods, too.
Finally, in the "your coffee probably cost more than these games" category, we have something old, something new, and something—well, a couple of indie things. The wicked bullet-time environment-destruction parkour FPS Severed Steel is 80% off at $5, while the really quite excellent isometric Rogue-like shooter Synthetik: Legion Rising is 75% at the same price. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is only $4 if you prefer your Sekiro experience to be Star Wars-flavored. Finally, hotly-anticipated action-RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 hasn't quite come out yet, but you can grab the original classic title with its Dark Arisen expansion pack for just $4.79, an 84% discount.
These deals barely scratch the surface of the Steam Spring Sale, but if you find something you can't live without—whether it's one of these titles or something else—you'd better snatch it up pretty quick: the sale ends at noon Central Daylight Time tomorrow. Let us know in the comments if you spot a delicious deal we didn't mention!