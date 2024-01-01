The Hottest Game Launches To Look Forward To In 2024
incredibly long titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Starfield, there was also no shortage of live service games that continued to grow in popularity.
If you're so hard-core that you're still thirsty for new content, don't despair. There are an impressive number of absolutely killer-looking games coming out this year—so many that we had to pare down this list to less than half of its original size. We're going to go over some picks for the most exciting titles coming in 2024, by announced release date, with a sizable selection of "to be confirmed" titles at the end. Without further ado, let's dig in:
The next installment in the legendary Tekken fighting game franchise is just weeks away, and fans are as hyped as they've ever been. This release will move Tekken to Unreal Engine 5, and while the game doesn't use Lumen or Nanite for hyper-realistic geometry and lighting, it still looks absolutely fantastic. You don't really notice the difference between Tekken 7 and Tekken 8 until you put them side-by-side, at which point it becomes immediately obvious. Of course, there are changes to the gameplay too; click that link if you want to read about them.
As a direct follow-up to Yakuza 7, better known as "Yakuza: Like a Dragon" (unifying the Japanese and Western names of the series), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes players on a globetrotting adventure with heroic manchild Ichiban Kasuga. The original trailer depicting Ichiban naked on a Hawaii beach for unclear reasons sparked big interest in this sequel, which retains the turn-based gameplay of the previous game but expands the system with new job classes, skills, and abilities.
All we really have to say is "Pokémon with guns", right? Indie MMORPG Palworld was first revealed a couple of years ago and the concept, as ludicrous as it is, was completely played straight in its trailer—because the game itself seems to completely play it straight. While it isn't actually a Pokémon game, the resemblance is undeniable and we're deeply curious to see if this indie title can deliver on the promise of its premise.
Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the original Persona 3 that was released for the PlayStation 2 way back in 2006. Built in Unreal Engine 4, it sports completely revamped graphics and a modernized UI that should make this older title more palatable to fans of the series that joined with Persona 5. It also boasts quality of life improvements and additional voiceover over the original game, although it doesn't include the content from the FES re-release nor the extra modes (like the female main character) from the Portable game.
The original Slave Zero released in 1999 for the Dreamcast and the PC. It was not a huge success, but it earned a small fandom due to its fascinating bio-punk world and unusual blend of third-person mecha gameplay with spectacle fighter mechanics. Slave Zero X is set in the same world as the original game, but trades the full 3D presentation for a 2.5D style, yet takes the character action to a new level. You play as a biomechanical "slave unit", and must run & slash your way through hordes of enemies in a dystopian future. The developer promises that fans of Strider, Devil May Cry, and Guilty Gear will love the title, so we can't wait.
The original Star Wars Dark Forces was a PC-exclusive release that was widely-described on release as a "Doom clone", which was hilariously unfair as while it did serve up fairly-standard first-person shooter gameplay, it was all of the things surrounding the gameplay that really made it stand out. Faithful MIDI re-creations of many classic Star Wars tunes and gorgeous animated conversations are just a couple of the qualities that really made Dark Forces fantastic. Night Dive studios has done its usual magic and updated the game for modern audiences including redone cutscenes in full UHD 4K resolution, which look incredible.
Do we even need to explain why this is on this list? Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and continues the story of the original Final Fantasy 7 after the events of Remake. Without getting too much into spoilers, FF7 Remake radically changed the story of the original RPG by enveloping it in a meta-story, and so the events of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might not go exactly how you expect from the original game. With stunning graphics and tantalizing open-world exploration, it could be worth picking up a PS5 for this one, but it'll probably come to PC in 2025 if you can wait.
Your author is one of the dozens of fans of the original Super Princess Peach on the Nintendo DS, a controversial game which featured Peach on a platforming adventure not unlike the mainline Mario titles, except that she had various powers based on emotions. Princess Peach Showtime! appears throw out that whole mechanic in favor of a new system that revolves around having Peach switch outfits for each stage of the game. It looks like a cute and fun platform action title that should make a welcome break form all the murder and mayhem.
Launching the same day, open-world fantasy action RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 is instead likely going to be full of murder and mayhem. The original Dragon's Dogma was a modest hit on consoles but the notoriously unfinished game really found its audience after releasing late on PC. Dragon's Dogma 2 looks like it may have finally been given the time and budget that it needs, especially since it's not being handicapped by the wildly-unsuited-for-task MT Framework. With cutting-edge visuals and expanded Dragon's Dogma fantasy RPG gameplay, this one is one to keep an eye on.
Selaco is probably a new name to you. This has been one of the author's most-anticipated games for a good while now, and for good reason. This is an extremely fast-paced science-fiction action shooter title that takes heavy inspiration from F.E.A.R. while retaining a retro FPS flavor. It's built on the GZDoom engine—that's right, that gameplay is in the Doom engine—and promises a challenging combat experience inside a lengthy story-driven campaign. If you've ever enjoyed an FPS game, this one is probably one to keep an eye on.
If you're still playing Destiny 2, then we probably don't need to introduce The Final Shape. 2024's annual expansion was originally scheduled for release in February, but it was delayed until June because it simply wouldn't be ready yet. This expansion will conclude the franchise's Light and Darkness saga, and will come after a 2-month content update known as "Into the Light", launching in April. The Final Shape is focusing on the narrative of Destiny 2, and expanding its linear campaign is the main goal. Notably, despite the word "Final" in the name, this won't be the last update for Destiny 2.
This Chinese-developed title could be one of the first games out of the country to make a big splash in the Western AAA games market. Ever since the original trailer debuted in 2021, gamers have been curious about this title both because of its interesting art design and bleeding-edge graphics. This game blends spectacle fighter and Souls-like elements to create a challenging action title that retells at least some portion of the story of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. We're curious to see how it stands up to the competition.
Not unlike Dragon's Dogma above, the original Warhammer 40K: Space Marine was a competent game that got largely overlooked in the market but nevertheless found an audience among 40K fans. Now that Warhammer 40K has become something of a cultural juggernaut, it's time to revisit the concept, and Saber Interactive's upcoming game looks to deliver on the power fantasy of playing an Ultramarine in the thick of desperate combat. Expect a blend of third-person melee and shooting gameplay against the horrifying Tyranid army in this title.
Obsidian Entertainment has a long history of producing games that are significantly flawed yet go on to develop rabid cult fandoms. We could point out Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, but the Pillars of Eternity series also fits that description. If you're one of the fans of the Pillars of Eternity franchise, you won't want to miss Avowed, which promises to take that series into full first-person 3D. Obsidian hasn't shown much about this title, but from what we've seen it reminds immensely of earlier Elder Scrolls entries, which can only be a good thing. Given that TES 6 is probably five years or more away, this one might be able to tide us over until then.
Supergiant Games was an indie darling straight from the release of its classic title Bastion, but it wasn't until the super-success of mega-hit Rogue-like action title Hades that the studio became a household name. The sequel to Hades looks to bring essentially more of the same to gamers, which is by no means a bad thing. You'll play as immortal princess of the underworld Melinoë this time around, though. This game will surely come to consoles eventually, but for now the studio is planning to do Early Access sometime in Q2 of this year.
Parisian game studio Spiders has carved out a niche for itself making more-than-competent action RPGs with rich lore and engaging stories. The developer has a whole litany of releases you've probably never heard of, as the studio consistently sits below the AAA tier—though it wouldn't be fair to call Spiders' games indie or B-games. GreedFall II is of course a sequel to the previous game, which could be fairly described as "off-brand Dragon Age, except with better art direction." Notably, Spiders uses its own in-house engine tech for its games, but it looks GreedFall II might be coming along with some major graphics tech updates. If you're into the Bioware style RPGs, then you should snag GreedFall and give it a try, then wait for this release later this year.
Twenty years after the release of the original Thousand-Year Door on the Gamecube, Nintendo is finally acknowledging the hunger from its fans for a remake of this classic title. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is one of the most treasured titles in the Mario canon for the way it portrays beloved characters in paper-doll form. We don't know much about what else will change in the remake, but the visual updates to this title alone look fantastic. If you're interested in JRPGs but allergic to pretty boys with edgy personalities, this could be the one to lure you into the genre.
Digital Extremes is infamous for lifting ideas from other games and implementing them into its long-lived live service title Warframe; look no further than the SSX-inspired K-drive hoverboards or the Guitar Hero-like Shawzin rhythm game mode. Studio CEO Steve Sinclair wears his influences on his sleeve, and admits that Elden Ring has been a major source of inspiration for the company's next live service title, Soulframe. The game's only now entering what he calls "closed pre-Alpha", so it likely won't release this year, but it's possible it may enter an open early access stage in late Fall or Winter.
The open-world Star Wars game that Star Wars fans have always wanted. Players will take on the role of Kay Vess, an up and coming scoundrel after the fashion of Han Solo, and will have to "fight, steal, and outwit" enemies to survive and rise in the ranks of the galaxy's crime syndicates. This game will be built on the Snowdrop engine (The Division 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora) and looks absolutely incredible. Even if you're not a big Star Wars fan, this one might be one to keep an eye on.
If this one seems like it's coming out of nowhere, then you probably don't play mobile games. Genshin Impact has been an amazing breakout success worldwide for Chinese studio miHoYo, and Zenless Zone Zero looks to take that fantasy action-RPG's formula and bring it into a near-future science-fiction setting. Regardless of what you think about the "gacha" lootbox monetization or the character-swapping gameplay, one thing is undeniable: the character designs in ZZZ are incredible. This free title will probably come to consoles eventually, but for now it's only announced for Windows and mobile platforms.
As long as it is, we cut down this list considerably from the original version. Did we miss your favorite upcoming game? Did we introduce you to a new target for hype? Let us know in the comments if we overlooked something. (And don't mention Shadow of the Erdtree; it's not confirmed for 2024!)
If you're so hard-core that you're still thirsty for new content, don't despair. There are an impressive number of absolutely killer-looking games coming out this year—so many that we had to pare down this list to less than half of its original size. We're going to go over some picks for the most exciting titles coming in 2024, by announced release date, with a sizable selection of "to be confirmed" titles at the end. Without further ado, let's dig in:
Tekken 8 - January 26th (PS5, XBSX|S, PC)
The next installment in the legendary Tekken fighting game franchise is just weeks away, and fans are as hyped as they've ever been. This release will move Tekken to Unreal Engine 5, and while the game doesn't use Lumen or Nanite for hyper-realistic geometry and lighting, it still looks absolutely fantastic. You don't really notice the difference between Tekken 7 and Tekken 8 until you put them side-by-side, at which point it becomes immediately obvious. Of course, there are changes to the gameplay too; click that link if you want to read about them.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Weath - January 26th (PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
As a direct follow-up to Yakuza 7, better known as "Yakuza: Like a Dragon" (unifying the Japanese and Western names of the series), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes players on a globetrotting adventure with heroic manchild Ichiban Kasuga. The original trailer depicting Ichiban naked on a Hawaii beach for unclear reasons sparked big interest in this sequel, which retains the turn-based gameplay of the previous game but expands the system with new job classes, skills, and abilities.
Palworld - January TBC (PC)
All we really have to say is "Pokémon with guns", right? Indie MMORPG Palworld was first revealed a couple of years ago and the concept, as ludicrous as it is, was completely played straight in its trailer—because the game itself seems to completely play it straight. While it isn't actually a Pokémon game, the resemblance is undeniable and we're deeply curious to see if this indie title can deliver on the promise of its premise.
Persona 3 Reload - February 2nd (PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the original Persona 3 that was released for the PlayStation 2 way back in 2006. Built in Unreal Engine 4, it sports completely revamped graphics and a modernized UI that should make this older title more palatable to fans of the series that joined with Persona 5. It also boasts quality of life improvements and additional voiceover over the original game, although it doesn't include the content from the FES re-release nor the extra modes (like the female main character) from the Portable game.
Slave Zero X - February 21st (Switch, PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
The original Slave Zero released in 1999 for the Dreamcast and the PC. It was not a huge success, but it earned a small fandom due to its fascinating bio-punk world and unusual blend of third-person mecha gameplay with spectacle fighter mechanics. Slave Zero X is set in the same world as the original game, but trades the full 3D presentation for a 2.5D style, yet takes the character action to a new level. You play as a biomechanical "slave unit", and must run & slash your way through hordes of enemies in a dystopian future. The developer promises that fans of Strider, Devil May Cry, and Guilty Gear will love the title, so we can't wait.
Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - February 28th (Switch, PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
The original Star Wars Dark Forces was a PC-exclusive release that was widely-described on release as a "Doom clone", which was hilariously unfair as while it did serve up fairly-standard first-person shooter gameplay, it was all of the things surrounding the gameplay that really made it stand out. Faithful MIDI re-creations of many classic Star Wars tunes and gorgeous animated conversations are just a couple of the qualities that really made Dark Forces fantastic. Night Dive studios has done its usual magic and updated the game for modern audiences including redone cutscenes in full UHD 4K resolution, which look incredible.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - February 29th (PS5)
Do we even need to explain why this is on this list? Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and continues the story of the original Final Fantasy 7 after the events of Remake. Without getting too much into spoilers, FF7 Remake radically changed the story of the original RPG by enveloping it in a meta-story, and so the events of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might not go exactly how you expect from the original game. With stunning graphics and tantalizing open-world exploration, it could be worth picking up a PS5 for this one, but it'll probably come to PC in 2025 if you can wait.
Princess Peach Showtime! - March 22nd (Switch)
Your author is one of the dozens of fans of the original Super Princess Peach on the Nintendo DS, a controversial game which featured Peach on a platforming adventure not unlike the mainline Mario titles, except that she had various powers based on emotions. Princess Peach Showtime! appears throw out that whole mechanic in favor of a new system that revolves around having Peach switch outfits for each stage of the game. It looks like a cute and fun platform action title that should make a welcome break form all the murder and mayhem.
Dragon's Dogma 2 - March 22nd (PS5, XBSX|S, PC)
Launching the same day, open-world fantasy action RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 is instead likely going to be full of murder and mayhem. The original Dragon's Dogma was a modest hit on consoles but the notoriously unfinished game really found its audience after releasing late on PC. Dragon's Dogma 2 looks like it may have finally been given the time and budget that it needs, especially since it's not being handicapped by the wildly-unsuited-for-task MT Framework. With cutting-edge visuals and expanded Dragon's Dogma fantasy RPG gameplay, this one is one to keep an eye on.
Selaco - May 30th (PC)
Selaco is probably a new name to you. This has been one of the author's most-anticipated games for a good while now, and for good reason. This is an extremely fast-paced science-fiction action shooter title that takes heavy inspiration from F.E.A.R. while retaining a retro FPS flavor. It's built on the GZDoom engine—that's right, that gameplay is in the Doom engine—and promises a challenging combat experience inside a lengthy story-driven campaign. If you've ever enjoyed an FPS game, this one is probably one to keep an eye on.
Destiny 2: The Final Shape - June 4th (PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
If you're still playing Destiny 2, then we probably don't need to introduce The Final Shape. 2024's annual expansion was originally scheduled for release in February, but it was delayed until June because it simply wouldn't be ready yet. This expansion will conclude the franchise's Light and Darkness saga, and will come after a 2-month content update known as "Into the Light", launching in April. The Final Shape is focusing on the narrative of Destiny 2, and expanding its linear campaign is the main goal. Notably, despite the word "Final" in the name, this won't be the last update for Destiny 2.
Black Myth: Wukong - August 20th (PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
This Chinese-developed title could be one of the first games out of the country to make a big splash in the Western AAA games market. Ever since the original trailer debuted in 2021, gamers have been curious about this title both because of its interesting art design and bleeding-edge graphics. This game blends spectacle fighter and Souls-like elements to create a challenging action title that retells at least some portion of the story of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. We're curious to see how it stands up to the competition.
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - September 9th (PS5, XBSX|S, PC)
Not unlike Dragon's Dogma above, the original Warhammer 40K: Space Marine was a competent game that got largely overlooked in the market but nevertheless found an audience among 40K fans. Now that Warhammer 40K has become something of a cultural juggernaut, it's time to revisit the concept, and Saber Interactive's upcoming game looks to deliver on the power fantasy of playing an Ultramarine in the thick of desperate combat. Expect a blend of third-person melee and shooting gameplay against the horrifying Tyranid army in this title.
Avowed - TBC 2024 (XBSX|S, PC)
Obsidian Entertainment has a long history of producing games that are significantly flawed yet go on to develop rabid cult fandoms. We could point out Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, but the Pillars of Eternity series also fits that description. If you're one of the fans of the Pillars of Eternity franchise, you won't want to miss Avowed, which promises to take that series into full first-person 3D. Obsidian hasn't shown much about this title, but from what we've seen it reminds immensely of earlier Elder Scrolls entries, which can only be a good thing. Given that TES 6 is probably five years or more away, this one might be able to tide us over until then.
Hades II - TBC, EA Q2 2024 (PC)
Supergiant Games was an indie darling straight from the release of its classic title Bastion, but it wasn't until the super-success of mega-hit Rogue-like action title Hades that the studio became a household name. The sequel to Hades looks to bring essentially more of the same to gamers, which is by no means a bad thing. You'll play as immortal princess of the underworld Melinoë this time around, though. This game will surely come to consoles eventually, but for now the studio is planning to do Early Access sometime in Q2 of this year.
GreedFall II: The Dying World - TBC 2024 (PS4/PS5, XB1/XBS, PC)
Parisian game studio Spiders has carved out a niche for itself making more-than-competent action RPGs with rich lore and engaging stories. The developer has a whole litany of releases you've probably never heard of, as the studio consistently sits below the AAA tier—though it wouldn't be fair to call Spiders' games indie or B-games. GreedFall II is of course a sequel to the previous game, which could be fairly described as "off-brand Dragon Age, except with better art direction." Notably, Spiders uses its own in-house engine tech for its games, but it looks GreedFall II might be coming along with some major graphics tech updates. If you're into the Bioware style RPGs, then you should snag GreedFall and give it a try, then wait for this release later this year.
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - TBC 2024 (Switch)
Twenty years after the release of the original Thousand-Year Door on the Gamecube, Nintendo is finally acknowledging the hunger from its fans for a remake of this classic title. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is one of the most treasured titles in the Mario canon for the way it portrays beloved characters in paper-doll form. We don't know much about what else will change in the remake, but the visual updates to this title alone look fantastic. If you're interested in JRPGs but allergic to pretty boys with edgy personalities, this could be the one to lure you into the genre.
Soulframe - TBC, EA 2024 (PC)
Digital Extremes is infamous for lifting ideas from other games and implementing them into its long-lived live service title Warframe; look no further than the SSX-inspired K-drive hoverboards or the Guitar Hero-like Shawzin rhythm game mode. Studio CEO Steve Sinclair wears his influences on his sleeve, and admits that Elden Ring has been a major source of inspiration for the company's next live service title, Soulframe. The game's only now entering what he calls "closed pre-Alpha", so it likely won't release this year, but it's possible it may enter an open early access stage in late Fall or Winter.
Star Wars Outlaws - TBD 2024 (PS5, XBSX|S, PC)
The open-world Star Wars game that Star Wars fans have always wanted. Players will take on the role of Kay Vess, an up and coming scoundrel after the fashion of Han Solo, and will have to "fight, steal, and outwit" enemies to survive and rise in the ranks of the galaxy's crime syndicates. This game will be built on the Snowdrop engine (The Division 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora) and looks absolutely incredible. Even if you're not a big Star Wars fan, this one might be one to keep an eye on.
Zenless Zone Zero - TBD 2024 (PC, Mobile)
If this one seems like it's coming out of nowhere, then you probably don't play mobile games. Genshin Impact has been an amazing breakout success worldwide for Chinese studio miHoYo, and Zenless Zone Zero looks to take that fantasy action-RPG's formula and bring it into a near-future science-fiction setting. Regardless of what you think about the "gacha" lootbox monetization or the character-swapping gameplay, one thing is undeniable: the character designs in ZZZ are incredible. This free title will probably come to consoles eventually, but for now it's only announced for Windows and mobile platforms.
As long as it is, we cut down this list considerably from the original version. Did we miss your favorite upcoming game? Did we introduce you to a new target for hype? Let us know in the comments if we overlooked something. (And don't mention Shadow of the Erdtree; it's not confirmed for 2024!)