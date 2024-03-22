CATEGORIES
Dragon's Dogma 2's Record-Breaking Steam Launch Overshadowed by Microtransaction Angst

by Alan VelascoFriday, March 22, 2024, 01:24 PM EDT
Capcom should be basking in the glory of Dragon’s Dogma 2 launch, which has been met with record breaking sales numbers on Steam and is being lauded by critics as it sits with a metacritic score of 87. Unfortunately, it seems the company has managed to anger a large chunk of the gaming community with the microtransaction strategy it implemented in the game.

What's drawing most of the ire is the vast amount of microtransactions available on day one, microtransactions Capcom didn’t discuss prior to the release of the game. Some gamers feel there is an excessive amount, and that things such as fast travel can be achieved by purchasing the microtransactions. There are over 20 different items Capcom is making available for purchase ranging from $0.99 to $4.99.

It's important to note that while there are a lot of microtransactions available, all of the benefits they offer can be attained by just playing the game normally. These are the same type of microtransactions deployed by other game developers looking to make some more money from players who may want to skip some of the grind associated with playing long RPGs such as Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently being inundated with a deluge of poor reviews on its Steam page. As of writing it’s currently rated as having “Mostly Negative” reviews from the community. It’s in stark contrast to the positive metacritic score and, goes to show just how much Capcom has managed to rile up gamers. Time will tell how much the game is held back by this controversy.
