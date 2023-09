Unsurprisingly, Bethesda's Next Elder Scrolls Game Will Be Xbox & PC Exclusive

Well, if those players want to play the next Elder Scrolls game, they'd better buy an Xbox or build a gaming PC. That's because Microsoft has owned Bethesda's parent company Zenimax Media since 2021, and simply based on that, you could reasonably have guessed that the game wouldn't be coming to PlayStation. You don't have to guess, though, because now there's semi-official confirmation, and it comes from the FTC vs. Microsoft case

Anyone who is surprised by this hasn't been paying attention. Indeed, as the chart itself demonstrates, any game that wasn't contractually bound to appear on PlayStation before the Microsoft purchase of Zenimax simply hasn't appeared there. Even games that aren't part of huge franchises and brand identity like Hi-Fi Rush have been exclusive to Microsoft's platforms, although both Hi-Fi Rush and Starfield appeared on Steam from day one, which is at least preferable to them being exclusive to Microsoft's own game store.