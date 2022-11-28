DDR5 Memory Deals For Zen 4 And Raptor Lake Are Up To 33% Off For Cyber Monday





One of the biggest pain points of building a new PC around the latest generation hardware from AMD and Intel is buying DDR5 memory. Sure, you can get away with DDR4 RAM on Raptor Lake , but DDR5 is preferred and is outright required for Zen 4 . The good news is pricing on DDR5 has been steadily declining. Even better, a handful of DDR5 memory kits are discounted for Cyber Monday.





32GB Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5-6000 memory kit that's on sale for (save $83.15). That's still not cheap for 32GB, but this same kit was commanding north of $250 before this discount came into play, and went for as much as $339.99 just a few weeks ago. Pictured above is amemory kit that's on sale for $196.84 on Amazon (save $83.15). That's still not cheap for 32GB, but this same kit was commanding north of $250 before this discount came into play, and went for as much as $339.99 just a few weeks ago.





This is a fast kit with a 6,000 MT/s data rate. Kingston says, "Each module has been tested to run at DDR5-6000 at a low latency timing of 40-40-40 at 1.35V." That also happens to be the settings for XMP Profile #1. The second XMP profile is configured to run at DDR5-5600 at CL40-40-40 and 1.25V, while the third XMP profile is configured for DDR5-4800 at CL38-38-38 and 1.1V.









64GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 memory kit for (save $20). This kit started out at $559.99 at the end of March and has been dropping in price ever since. Its biggest decline came in the summer when it went from $438 down to around $340, and now it's listed as its lowest price to date. If you're looking for a higher capacity solution and/or prefer Corsair, you can grab amemory kit for $259.99 at Amazon (save $20). This kit started out at $559.99 at the end of March and has been dropping in price ever since. Its biggest decline came in the summer when it went from $438 down to around $340, and now it's listed as its lowest price to date.









For anyone building a PC around a Ryzen 7000 series CPU (Zen 4), your best bet is to go with a DDR5 memory kit that supports AMD's EXPO technology . Short for "Extended Profiles for Overclocking," you can think of it as AMD's version of XMP.





G.Skill's 64GB Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000, which is on sale for (save $42). It boasts a reasonably fast 6,000 MT/s data rate with timings set at CL32-38-38-96 (at 1.35V). And just a few short weeks ago, this kit was selling for $229.50. One kit that features EXPO is, which is on sale for $187.99 at Amazon (save $42). It boasts a reasonably fast 6,000 MT/s data rate with timings set at CL32-38-38-96 (at 1.35V). And just a few short weeks ago, this kit was selling for $229.50.





