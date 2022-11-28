CATEGORIES
home News

Fire TV And Roku Streaming Hardware Slashed Up To 50% Off For Cyber Monday

by Tim SweezyMonday, November 28, 2022, 09:49 AM EDT
cyber monday sales
While the weather outside might be frightful, the deals on Cyber Monday are quite delightful. Save up to 50% on Fire TV and Roku streaming devices and be sure to catch all the new shows this coming year.

As more and more people cut the cable cord, many are turning to streaming devices such as the Fire TV Stick from Amazon. This handy little device allows users to stream premium TV via an internet connection. The Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device allows for brilliant 4K streaming without the need for a smart TV or cable box. Enjoy access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You can grab one of these handy devices right now for an incredible 50% off for $24.99.

Be sure to check out more Cyber Monday savings on Fire TV Sticks below: 

Not a fan of the Fire Stick, but still want to stream all the new shows in fantastic 4K resolution? Then perhaps a Roku Streaming Stick 4K will fit the bill. The Roku Stick comes complete with a Roku voice remote and TV controls. It will also connect you to premium apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. Take advantage of that 4K TV with the ability to stream in Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also an amazing 50% off right now for $24.98.

If you don't need a 4K streaming device, then maybe one of these other incredible deals on Roku streaming devices might work for you: 

Perhaps you need a streaming stick, and would love to up your audio game as well. The Roku Streambar delivers both in one device. Stream content in spectacular 4K, while listening in immersive Dolby Audio. The surprising sound is delivered through four internal speakers that will fill the room with clean, pure sound through the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku device. Enjoy simple sound settings and full control over your TV with one handy remote. The Roku Streambar is currently 50% off for a low price of $79.99.
Tags:  deals, Roku, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Fire TV, cyber monday 2022
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment