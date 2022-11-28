Fire TV And Roku Streaming Hardware Slashed Up To 50% Off For Cyber Monday
While the weather outside might be frightful, the deals on Cyber Monday are quite delightful. Save up to 50% on Fire TV and Roku streaming devices and be sure to catch all the new shows this coming year.
As more and more people cut the cable cord, many are turning to streaming devices such as the Fire TV Stick from Amazon. This handy little device allows users to stream premium TV via an internet connection. The Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device allows for brilliant 4K streaming without the need for a smart TV or cable box. Enjoy access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You can grab one of these handy devices right now for an incredible 50% off for $24.99.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote HD Streaming Device 50% off for $19.99
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite HD Streaming Device 50% off for $14.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device 36% off for $34.99
- Fire TV Stick Lite HD Streaming 50% off for $14.99
Not a fan of the Fire Stick, but still want to stream all the new shows in fantastic 4K resolution? Then perhaps a Roku Streaming Stick 4K will fit the bill. The Roku Stick comes complete with a Roku voice remote and TV controls. It will also connect you to premium apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. Take advantage of that 4K TV with the ability to stream in Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also an amazing 50% off right now for $24.98.
If you don't need a 4K streaming device, then maybe one of these other incredible deals on Roku streaming devices might work for you:
- Roku Express (2022) HD Streaming Device 40% off for $17.99
- Roku Ultra 2022 4K HDR Streaming Device 31% off for $68.84
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 40% off for $17.99
Perhaps you need a streaming stick, and would love to up your audio game as well. The Roku Streambar delivers both in one device. Stream content in spectacular 4K, while listening in immersive Dolby Audio. The surprising sound is delivered through four internal speakers that will fill the room with clean, pure sound through the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku device. Enjoy simple sound settings and full control over your TV with one handy remote. The Roku Streambar is currently 50% off for a low price of $79.99.