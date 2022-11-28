Score More Storage For Your Switch And Other Game Consoles With These Cyber Monday Deals

Let's talk about the Switch for a moment. It's pretty easy to fill up the built-in storage on your Switch console with digital downloads. Fortunately, the Switch supports a range of memory cards (microSD: up to 2GB; microSDHC: 4GB-32GB; microSDXC: 64GB and above). They must be UHS-1 compatible with transfer speeds of at least 60MB/s (the faster, the better).

Other than the capacity, the specs are the same as the green card above—it's rated to deliver read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s.

Here are some other SanDisk memory card deals...









In addition to microSDXC memory cards, there are also a range of Cyber Monday deals on external storage drives, such as the WD Black 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD—it's priced at $104.99 at Amazon today (save $75). Tucked inside is a 1TB NVMe SSD that, when combined with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface, is rated to deliver read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.





This is an easy way to add bulk storage to your PC or game console, and have it serve as an external and portable games library. To that end, it's compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as previously generation PS4 and Xbox One systems.





Here are some more portable drive deals, as well as a few internal SSD bargains...