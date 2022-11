Score More Storage For Your Switch And Other Game Consoles With These Cyber Monday Deals

It's predicted that this year's Cyber Monday shopping frenzy will set a sales record as retailers offer up aggressive discounts on all kinds of items. Whatever you're looking to buy, it's probably marked down today. That includes a plethora of storage and memory cards from SanDisk and Western Digital for your Nintendo Switch and other game consoles, as well as your PC.





Let's talk about the Switch for a moment. It's pretty easy to fill up the built-in storage on your Switch console with digital downloads. Fortunately, the Switch supports a range of memory cards (microSD: up to 2GB; microSDHC: 4GB-32GB; microSDXC: 64GB and above). They must be UHS-1 compatible with transfer speeds of at least 60MB/s (the faster, the better).





512GB SanDisk microSDXC card for today (save $50.99). This one is themed after Animal Crossing. Not that you'll see what it looks like once you shove into your Switch, but more importantly, it offers a big storage upgrade with read and write speeds rated for up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. You can take out the guesswork by buying an officially licensed memory card. To that end, you can score afor $79 at Amazon today (save $50.99). This one is themed after Animal Crossing. Not that you'll see what it looks like once you shove into your Switch, but more importantly, it offers a big storage upgrade with read and write speeds rated for up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.









SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card for (save $16.12) during Cyber Monday. This one is also officially licensed for the Switch and sports a bright yellow theme with a Super Star imprinted on it. If you don't need that much storage for your Switch console, you can snag afor $36.87 at Amazon (save $16.12) during Cyber Monday. This one is also officially licensed for the Switch and sports a bright yellow theme with a Super Star imprinted on it.





Other than the capacity, the specs are the same as the green card above—it's rated to deliver read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s.





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate takes up 17.3GB. So using those three titles as baselines, you're looking at around 15-25 games. As to how many digital games you can squeeze onto a 256MB card, it varies depending on the titles you download. For example, Pokemon Violet requires 7GB while Sonic Frontiers consumes 10.4GB. Meanwhile,takes up 17.3GB. So using those three titles as baselines, you're looking at around 15-25 games.













Here are some other SanDisk memory card deals...