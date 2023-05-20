Intel's X86S Proposal Cuts Legacy Cruft For Streamlined 64-Bit Only CPUs





These legacy features are also arguably a bunch of cruft that doesn't need to exist in modern systems. Very few people are running 32-bit operating systems on any CPU in the last ten years, and even fewer are running native 16-bit applications (although your author is one such weirdo). The case can be made that we should scrap all of the ancient 16- and 32-bit support structures decaying underneath our 64-bit CPUs.









The things Intel is considering cutting comprise stuff like 16-bit addressing support, ring 3 I/O port accesses, rings 1 and 2 in their entirety, string port I/O, legacy APIC support including the 8259, and of course, all the processor mode bits associated with all this legacy stuff.







