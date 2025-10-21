Corsair Unveils Air 5400 Triple-Chamber PC Case With Serious Cooling Chops And Glass Styling
Corsair's solution was the triple-chamber design, which dedicates the front AIO for CPU cooling and completely separates the air it pulls from the rest of the PC. This means that the CPU radiator is allowed to run optimally without overheating the CPU, and other fan mounts on the top and bottom of the chassis allow for strong, upward airflow in the GPU's dedicated chamber. The final chamber is for the PSU, which can mostly cool itself but still benefits from having space of its own to do so without sucking in hot air from other coolers or outputting its own heat to the rest of the system.
While we'll have to verify the authenticity of these claims, the theory is quite sound. It looks to be a fairly bulky case, and quite expensive at a cost of $229.99 USD, or $309.99 USD with iCue Link included, but it looks to be remarkably performant. The aesthetic is very clean, too, with a combination of tempered glass and perforated stainless steel, as well as an options for white or black finishes. We definitely look forward to seeing a more custom build with this chassis in the future—we're sure a custom loop would look particularly flashy with these aesthetics.
With a wide-open triple-chamber design featuring ample room for additional fans and even a pegboard for cable management, it's hard to find any apparent fault with the Corsair Air 5400 besides its size and price point. Even then, that price point might just be reasonable for what's on offer here—cutting edge performance is rarely cheap, after all. The front/top panel I/O also flaunts 3 USB Type-C ports, one running at USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds and the other two at Gen 1. The 467 x 470 x 340 mm case also comes with a 2-Year Warranty and three preinstalled bottom-mounted reverse-rotor 120mm RGB fans, intended for easy customization and keeping the GPU chamber nice and cool. The cheaper version of the case provides RS120-R ARGB fans, and the more expensive version goes instead with LX120-R iCue Link RGB fans, with the iCue fans also including an iCue Link system hub with support for up to 24 iCue Link RGB devices on a single cable.
The case has been launched for immediate availability from Corsair's website, and should become available across North American storefronts at large across "late Q4". The announcement blog post also goes into slightly more detail on the case, though the triple-chamber design is absolutely the intended highlight.