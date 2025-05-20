Corsair's 2025 HXi Power Supplies Can Power Two RTX 5090s Without Breaking A Sweat
Corsair says the new models build on the legacy of its AXi series, and are available as the HX1200i and the HX1500i, with respective wattages as their names imply. Befitting their high-end status, these units are fully modular, use Japanese capacitors rated to 105ºC, 140mm fans, and follow the ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards. That's just the start, though. Both units bear a coveted Cybenetics Platinum certification with tougher requirements than the well-known 80 Plus Rating.
Given the wattage on tap, it's no surprise these PSUs each come with two 12V-2x6 GPU cables, befit for that RTX 5090 you have on order -- or two, if you're an ML engineer. The GPU plug on those cables is clad in two distinct colors so you can ensure it's tightly fit and your machine doesn't join the ranks of computer fires due to a PEBKAC. Corsair also says the PSUs' internal design is a resonant LLC topology with DC-to-DC conversion.