CATEGORIES
home Systems Desktops

Corsair's 2025 HXi Power Supplies Can Power Two RTX 5090s Without Breaking A Sweat

by Bruno FerreiraTuesday, May 20, 2025, 12:49 PM EDT
hero corsair hxi 2025 news
The main topics of discussion in the PC building world might be about GPU pricing and tariffs, but there's no denying that we're living in an age of seriously powerful hardware. Ryzen 9 and Core i9 chips offer a gazillion cores to work with, while high-end GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA can push triple-digit frame rates in most games with ease. Powering all that silicon requires some serious juice, and Corsair's new 2025 HXi power supplies fit the bill just fine.

Corsair says the new models build on the legacy of its AXi series, and are available as the HX1200i and the HX1500i, with respective wattages as their names imply. Befitting their high-end status, these units are fully modular, use Japanese capacitors rated to 105ºC, 140mm fans, and follow the ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards. That's just the start, though. Both units bear a coveted Cybenetics Platinum certification with tougher requirements than the well-known 80 Plus Rating.

xray corsair hxi 2025 news

Given the wattage on tap, it's no surprise these PSUs each come with two 12V-2x6 GPU cables, befit for that RTX 5090 you have on order -- or two, if you're an ML engineer. The GPU plug on those cables is clad in two distinct colors so you can ensure it's tightly fit and your machine doesn't join the ranks of computer fires due to a PEBKAC. Corsair also says the PSUs' internal design is a resonant LLC topology with DC-to-DC conversion.

The "i" in the model names indicates these power supplies support connectivity to Corsair's iCUE software, letting you have control over the fan curve, and the ability to switch between single-and-multi-rail overcurrent protection (OCP). Both units are available immediately. At current Amazon pricing, the HX1200i will set you back $339.22, while the HX1500i can be yours for $349.99.

If you're looking to buy a new PSU, be sure to check our our recent PSU buying guide.
Tags:  PSU, Corsair, (nasdaq:crsr), power-supply, geforce rtx 5090, radeon rx 9070 xt, computex2025
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment