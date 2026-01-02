Corsair Accused Of Cancelling $3499 PC Order Only To Relist It For $4299

Times are as tough as they've been in recent memory for the DIY PC market. GPU prices are going up , SSD prices are high, memory is outrageous , and even power supplies might be increasing in price. It's never a terrible idea to consider pre-built PCs, but particularly the way things are right now, purchasing a PC from the likes of Maingear, MSI, or Corsair could just be the best buy available. That is, unless the seller cancels your paid order without warning and then relists the same machine for $800 more.





/u/Senior_Ball_9068's invoice for the powerful gaming PC.

That is purportedly what happened to Redditor /u/Senior_Ball_9068, who appears to be a real user despite the heavily bot-coded username. Posting in /r/Corsair, "Senior Ball" offered up screenshots of his paid invoice showing an amount of $3,499.99 (above), and then the store page (below) where the very same system is currently selling for $4,299.99.





The listing on Corsair's site for the Vengeance a5100.

We have some sympathy for Corsair here; as we noted in the intro, many PC parts are going up in price. The $800 price jump on top of what is already a fairly significant markup over the parts price is egregious, though. Moreover, once a customer has paid, that's a contract that companies shouldn't be able to simply welch on. It's really the combination of two crappy behaviors that puts this story beyond the pale.





/u/CorsairLucky, Corsair's community rep on Reddit, getting in touch with the user.