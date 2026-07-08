Corporate Carnage At Xbox Reportedly Leaves Iconic Doom Studio Gutted

The launch of Doom: The Dark Ages has unfortunately coincided with not only news of PlayStation killing discs, but also mass layoffs at developer id Software.

This is thanks to the wider layoffs happening across developers and publishers owned by Xbox Game Studios. These layoffs include, but are not limited to, Bethesda and its subsidiaries, which puts historic Doom and Quake series development studio id Software in a tough spot. Thankfully, the studio isn't being closed, but reports from Game Developer and numerous former employees indicate that roughly 50% of the studio has been laid off, totaling 136 jobs lost (plus 22 layoffs at Bethesda).

According to former employee and Gameplay Systems Programmer Michael Maynard, layoffs were substantial and included numerous designers, programmers, artists, "and on and on." This likely means that the layoffs were spread across virtually every role and that numerous veteran employees were laid off, with Maynard himself having been there for two decades.



