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Doom: The Dark Ages Revelations Unleashes Hell With New Demons And Chain Spear

by Chris HarperMonday, June 08, 2026, 01:16 PM EDT
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Doom The Dark AgesDLC expansion, Revelations, is due to arrive on July 7th. The date was confirmed as part of yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Games Fest 2026, and the DLC will be available for free to players who already bought the Premium or Collector's Editions of Dark Ages. The expansion can also be bought for $19.99, though there's no sign it will be available to play standalone like Eternal's Ancient Gods DLCs.

For those who played Doom: Eternal, the most interesting addition made to The Dark Ages by this DLC will be the new secondary weapon, the Chain Spear. In Eternal, the Super Shotgun came with a Meat Hook alt-fire that launched an insane aerial maneuver--the Chain Spear will bring similar action to Dark Ages. Like the shield in Doom The Dark Ages, the Chain Spear can also be paired up with any of your weapons.

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The new Chain Spear isn't just some lazy Meat Hook reskin. The trailer also showcases the spear being used for melee parries, direct melee attacks, spear tosses, and even a massive AoE landing move from high in the air. It looks to be a shield replacement for exactly the kind of player who loved Eternal's frenetic aerial combat, though there's nothing stopping you from using both.

In addition to the all-new DLC campaign, Doom The Dark Ages will also be shipping the Ripatorium 3.0 update free to all players on July 7th. Players who own the DLC will also be able to customize Ripatorium 3.0 arenas with new demons, maps, and weapons from Revelations. Of the new weapons, we've so far only seen the Chain Spear, but game director Hugo Martin has alluded to a secret weapon within Revelations in the past. Players may be required to jump through some hoops to unlock that one, though.


All told, Revelations looks like a fun, worthwhile expansion for Bethesda's Doom The Dark Ages. As a player who largely prefers Eternal out of the new Doom games, the Chain Spear looks substantial enough to make me revisit Dark Ages, at least for the DLC campaign.
Tags:  bethesda, PC gaming, DLC, xbox game studios, console gaming, doom the dark ages
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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