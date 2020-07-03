CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, July 03, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT

Fortnite Salutes Captain America And His Trusty Shield Just In Time For Independence Day

Fortnite Captain America
Captain America is the latest in a growing line of comic book superheros to burst into Fortnite, the hugely popular free-to-play game that has made developer/publisher Epic Games a boat load of money through things like this. He arrives with his iconic shield, not Thor's Hammer, and you can actually use it in game if you buy the skin.

You can display the proto-adamantium shield on your back or wield it as a Pickaxe. When you run with a weapon or item in your hand, like a gun, the shield serves as Captain America's back bling. But when you're empty handed, it transfers over to the superhero's right hand/arm. Over on YouTube, King Mystic offers up a pretty neat demonstration of the shield in action.

And of course Epic Games has uploaded its own launch video highlighting the new skin. Have a watch...


The skin with shield costs 2,000 V-bucks, which works out to around $20 in real dollars. You can also purchase a Grand Salute emote with a fireworks display blasting behind Captain America, for an additional 300 V-bucks. If going all-in, your best bet is purchase 2,800 V-bucks for $24.99.

Incidentally, while this is the first time Captain America has made an appearance in Fortnite, his trusty shield has found its way into the game before. Players could use it as a throwable weapon during last year's Avengers: Endgame crossover event.

As far as superheroes and comic book characters go, there have been several others that came before Captain America, including Aquaman, Batman, Black Widow, Catwoman, Deadpool, Harley Quinn, and Star-Lord.

Captain America's timely arrival comes just ahead of Independence Day in the US. And with that, we'd like to wish our readers a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend!


Tags:  Gaming, Epic Games, captain america, fortnite
Via:  Epic Games
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms