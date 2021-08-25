Best Buy Is Giving Gamers Another Chance To Purchase GeForce RTX 30 GPUs Tomorrow
Well, it appears that Best Buy’s July outing was successful, as it is giving shoppers another opportunity to score a GeForce RTX 30 card tomorrow. Like before, this is an in-store-only event that will be available at select Best Buy locations.
Here are the Best Buy Stock Numbers & Store List for the Founders Edition 3000 Series In-Store Restock— GPU Restock Monitor - NVIDIA, AMD & CONSOLES (@GPURestock) August 24, 2021
About 17,000 units total
Order in the sheet is : 3090, 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti https://t.co/LMOQMjwI9b pic.twitter.com/w1PI7FtLNE
According to a leaked store inventory list revealed by GPURestock, participating Best Buy locations will have between 100 and 200 GeForce Founders Edition graphics cards in stock. It looks as though each store will have around 20 to 30 GeForce RTX 3090 cards on-hand and as many as 44 GeForce RTX 3080 cards. Interestingly, the least plentiful SKU is the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, with stores getting between 5 to 23 units each. All GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs will be represented tomorrow, with the exception of the GeForce RTX 3060.
Best Buy’s link for tomorrow’s event is currently inactive, but participating stores will hand out tickets to customers waiting in line at 7:30 am local time. Your ticket guarantees a card on-hand with that store when the doors open a half-hour later. So we suggest that you get to the store as early as possible, and camping out overnight might be your best bet if you’re really desperate.
While we applaud Best Buy’s continued efforts to get GeForce RTX 30 cards into the hands of gamers, would it be too much to ask to team up with AMD and provide the same kind of opportunities for Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards?